We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage as some of the groups only have one match remaining. So far, France is the only team to book their passage to the round of 16 but more can join the reigning champs. Qatar have also joined South Africa as the only World Cup hosts to ever fail to make it out of the group stage. But let's take a look at who can join France in the last 16 and what their path is to get there.

2 DAYS AGO