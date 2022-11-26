ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Gas station employee stabbed to death in Johnston County’s Cleveland community

By Kimberly Cataudella
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A gas station employee died after being stabbed inside the bathroom of the station Friday evening in Johnston County.

The incident occurred at the Murphy Express on N.C. 42 near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community around 5:30 p.m., The News & Observer’s media partner ABC11 reported . Police found the suspect hiding in the woods near the station.

Authorities from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrived after receiving a 911 call reporting an employee had been stabbed, according to ABC11. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another. Neither of their identities have been released, per ABC11.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
501
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

