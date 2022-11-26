ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NCAA Football: Virginia Cavaliers Memorial Service

By Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzkET_0jOR5Tey00

Nov 19, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, US; A general view as members of the Virginia Cavaliers football team pray during the memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
923
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy