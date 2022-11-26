Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services

Related
cardinalnews.org
Two hints that Youngkin is planning some big changes
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to be preparing to put his stamp on state government in some legacy-defining ways. I don’t refer to any of the things that drive most news coverage – Youngkin’s push for abortion restrictions, or his administration’s transgender policy or the revised standards for teaching history.
NBC News
Mother searching for answers in Virginia teen Jay'von Bailey's April disappearance
“He’s a kind-hearted person,” Naomi Campbell told Dateline. “He’s fun to be around.”. Naomi’s son, 18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey has been missing since April 14, 2022. “No one has heard from him,” Naomi said. Naomi told Dateline that Jay’von grew up in Temperanceville,...
14 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police released preliminary data Tuesday, emphasizing that eight of the people who died in vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after the company declared bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo
Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is once again lashing out at the Virginia Attorney General's Office's new Election Integrity Unit. Tuesday, Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette said the unit is “lacking” in any real substance. “This Unit is plainly a paper tiger," Barnette said. "A public-relations...
cardinalnews.org
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia
Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Who was former Virginia State Trooper turned murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards?
The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police was a Virginia law enforcement officer who police believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing her family.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company.
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Helpful and considerate Demarion hopes to find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Virginia doctors share best strategies for preventing colorectal cancer
After Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin's passing Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, health professionals in Central Virginia are putting attention towards the deadly disease.
WJLA
Republican lawmaker introduces a resolution to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson filed a resolution to repeal the same-sex marriage constitutional prohibition in Virginia for the upcoming General Assembly session which begins in January. “It is a matter of equality,” said Del. Anderson. “It is not me, nor the government nor your...
Former Virginia State Police trooper accused of killing California family after ‘catfishing’ victim’s teenage daughter
Edwards obtained the teen's personal information and traveled from Virginia to her home in Riverside, California, where police say he killed the teen's grandmother, grandfather and mother inside their home, on Friday, Nov. 25.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
