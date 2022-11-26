ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info

Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
midjersey.news

November 28, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police say that on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Trenton Police responded to 401 Bert Avenue, Mama Grifa Deli, on a Commercial Armed Robbery call. The suspect just robbed the store at gunpoint, relieving the establishment of their cash register and fleeing the scene. Detective B. Cook was assigned the case and took charge of the investigation. Detective Cook was able to identify the vehicle involved along with the suspect with the assistance from the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy