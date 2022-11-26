Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite
Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
fox29.com
Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver. According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
Trenton, NJ, Man Now Charged With Armed Robbery In Trenton; Previously Charged With Robbing Hamilton Sub Shop
November 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police say that on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Trenton Police…
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
3 men plead guilty to Norristown shootout that killed innocent man last Thanksgiving
Three men have each pleaded guilty to murder charges, following a shootout in Norristown last year that killed an innocent man sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
WDEL 1150AM
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic at Shady Nook Road and Hill Road, police reported. The woman, from Slatington,...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Police: Shooting damages car and shatters front door of night club in Allentown
Police are trying to figure who started shooting outside a bar in Allentown.
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
midjersey.news
November 28, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police say that on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Trenton Police responded to 401 Bert Avenue, Mama Grifa Deli, on a Commercial Armed Robbery call. The suspect just robbed the store at gunpoint, relieving the establishment of their cash register and fleeing the scene. Detective B. Cook was assigned the case and took charge of the investigation. Detective Cook was able to identify the vehicle involved along with the suspect with the assistance from the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore
Comments / 10