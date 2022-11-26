ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m20DU_0jOR5EfJ00

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 7-4 on the season

NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut.

The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. The Bengals needed to add another wide-out to the roster with Mike Thomas no longer on the team and Ja’Marr Chase reportedly out for a fourth consecutive game.

Both Chrisman and Lassiter will revert to the Bengals' practice squad on Monday. For more on Chase, go here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers

Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals

There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups

An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy