UPDATE: According to court documents, Joshua Wilbers and Hallie Phillips lived together at the mobile home where the shooting occurred. Wilbers told investigators he'd recently purchased the .22 rifle and had just removed the magazine and was cycling the bolt to make sure no bullets were in the chamber before he went outside to test the gun. He says he thought the chamber was empty when he pulled the trigger in their home, striking Phillips in the face.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO