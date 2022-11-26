Read full article on original website
Police charge man, 62, in connection to shooting death Wednesday in Midtown KCMO
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges connected to the early Wednesday morning shooting death of a man at Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim
A visitation is set for this week for one of the two victims of a deadly downtown Jefferson City bar shooting. The post Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City employee arrested for making threats against coworkers before retirement
A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
LEBANON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday. Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed-criminal action and the abandonment of a corpse. A sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The The post English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
kjluradio.com
Hartsburg shooter captured Thursday in Columbia
A man wanted in Boone County for a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been captured. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies spotted Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, late Thursday morning in a vehicle parked at Menards on Vandiver Drive. Before contact could be made, Higgins drove away. When...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION/UPDATE: Jefferson City man arrested for accidental shooting death of his girlfriend in Cole County
UPDATE: Joshua Wilbers was charged Wednesday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. CORRECTION: The Cole County Sheriff's Department issued a correction to its prior press release, clarifying the spelling of the victim's name. Her name is Hallie Phillips. A Jefferson City man has been arrested in connection with...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man who fired shots at his ride is now facing additional charges
A Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at a woman who’d just given him a lift is now facing additional charges. Jody Nowels was arrested last week for the shooting that happened November 13 on E. Capitol Avenue. According to court documents, the woman gave Nowels a ride to a gas station in that area. But when she refused to provide a ride back to the west end of town, he threatened her, then fired shots at her car as she drove away, striking one tire.
One dead in crash near Hominy Creek, Route WW closed
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet that Route WW is closed at Hominy Creek, between Keene Street and Legion Lane due to a crash. The Columbia Police Department tweeted that one person died in the crash. Another person was sent to an area hospital for reported minor injuries. (1) The post One dead in crash near Hominy Creek, Route WW closed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Charges filed against Jefferson City man in accidental shooting death of his girlfriend
UPDATE: According to court documents, Joshua Wilbers and Hallie Phillips lived together at the mobile home where the shooting occurred. Wilbers told investigators he'd recently purchased the .22 rifle and had just removed the magazine and was cycling the bolt to make sure no bullets were in the chamber before he went outside to test the gun. He says he thought the chamber was empty when he pulled the trigger in their home, striking Phillips in the face.
KOMU
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
kjluradio.com
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County
A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT
A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
KCPD identifies 16-, 18-year-old as victims of Sunday's double homicide
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the two victims of a Sunday afternoon double fatal homicide in the 2000 block of East 38th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
