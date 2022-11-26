ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Coleman Hawkins goes full Luka Doncic, hammers Syracuse with feat seen just 4 times before in program history

Luka Doncic was not the only one who put up a notable triple-double Tuesday night. There was also Coleman Hawkins of the Illinois Fighting Illini, who stitched together a fantastic stat line to help Illinois basketball wallop the Syracuse Orange right in Champaigne, 73-44. Hawkins did it all for Illinois basketball, as he scored 15 […] The post Coleman Hawkins goes full Luka Doncic, hammers Syracuse with feat seen just 4 times before in program history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years

Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr

Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but clearly, it’s not for the lack of trying from Stephen Curry and co. In fact, Steph even went as far as to campaigning for Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in the game just to get every advantage they can. To recall, Dinwiddie was thrown out […] The post Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
