1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs...
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Coleman Hawkins goes full Luka Doncic, hammers Syracuse with feat seen just 4 times before in program history
Luka Doncic was not the only one who put up a notable triple-double Tuesday night. There was also Coleman Hawkins of the Illinois Fighting Illini, who stitched together a fantastic stat line to help Illinois basketball wallop the Syracuse Orange right in Champaigne, 73-44. Hawkins did it all for Illinois basketball, as he scored 15 […] The post Coleman Hawkins goes full Luka Doncic, hammers Syracuse with feat seen just 4 times before in program history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years
Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Blazers choke job vs. Clippers has NBA Twitter befuddled
The Portland Trail Blazers led by as much as 18 points and were even ahead by 13 entering the fourth quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Rip City squad still ended up losing the contest 118-112. Naturally the whole NBA world is confused over what...
Ben Simmons’ latest injury update will have Kevin Durant, Nets fans scratching their heads
Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr
Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
Knicks forward Julius Randle reveals parenting hack that buoyed his 36-point explosion vs. Pistons
Julius Randle was on one for the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Randle exploded for a season-high 36 points to go along with seven boards and five dimes to lead the Knicks to a resounding 140-110 victory over the injury-ravaged Detroit Pistons. What spurred such an eruption from the 28-year old lefty, you may ask?
VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo caught playing with dinosaurs mid-game – and it’s not the Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with dinosaurs against the Dallas Mavericks, and no, we’re not talking about someone so old that we thought he’s from the Jurassic period, or a player who featured for the Toronto Raptors in the past. We’re talking about literal dinosaurs, a toy...
Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but clearly, it’s not for the lack of trying from Stephen Curry and co. In fact, Steph even went as far as to campaigning for Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in the game just to get every advantage they can. To recall, Dinwiddie was thrown out […] The post Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
