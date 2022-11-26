Cloudland Rallies Past Lady Rebels

BLUFF CITY — The South Greene Lady Rebels let a seven-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter of a 46-45 loss to the Cloudland Lady Highlanders in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at Sullivan East High School.

Shocking? Somewhat.

Alarming? No.

For starters, the Lady Highlanders are hardly chopped liver. They’re a Class A state tournament team that defeated 4A Science Hill 48-41 on Tuesday and gave 4A Dobyns-Bennett all it could handle before falling 45-42 on Wednesday.

And, too, the Lady Rebels’ fourth-quarter meltdown was preventable and correctable. They’ll almost certainly learn from it and be better because of it.

South Greene, now 3-1, led 41-34 after three quarters and elected to try to milk the clock and look for sure baskets in the fourth quarter.

The plan backfired when the Lady Rebels turned the ball over five times in the quarter and Cloudland (3-2) knocked down some clutch shots to steal the win.

“We get in this pattern where we’re going to take layups or rear cuts or set a lateral screen getting to the bucket,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said of the Lady Rebels’ offensive strategy in the fourth. “The girls panicked a little and made three or four turnovers throwing the ball over the defense instead of throwing it to the right spot.

“A lot of people might ask why we would run these plays early in the season. Well, it’s for this reason right here. To learn. The girls just made the wrong reads and Cloudland made some buckets like they were supposed to do.”

The offensive set South Greene employed in the fourth is a set they’ve run in the past with great success.

“It’s just a new group and players playing in positions they didn’t play last year,” Gregg said. “Some of them are going to have to step up and handle the pressure a little better.”

Cloudland turned back-to-back South Greene turnovers into a baseline hook by Izabella Christman and a 3-pointer from the left corner by Ryan Turbyfill to pull within 41-39 midway through the fourth.

South Greene got its first points of the quarter on a jumper just inside the arc on the left wing from Emma Cutshall for a 43-39 lead with 2:22 to play.

Cloudland’s Ella Benfield hit a layup and South Greene’s Hailey Brooks sank two free throws to make it 45-41 with 1:12 left.

After Benfield hit two free throws to pull Cloudland within 45-43 with 55 seconds to go, South Greene missed a wide-open layup at the other end.

Cloudland’s Makenzie Street then drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner for her only points of the game to push the Lady Highlanders to a 46-45 lead with 31 seconds left.

South Greene had two chances to win with less than 10 seconds to play, but couldn’t get 3-pointers from the left and right wings to fall.

Cloudland jumped to a 17-14 lead after one quarter. Christman had eight points in the paint for the Lady Highlanders, while Brooks dropped in two 3s and had eight points for South Greene.

Cloudland took its largest lead, 20-15, on a putback by Christman at the 4:57 mark of the second quarter.

South Greene cut it to 28-26 at halftime when Cutshall faked a jumper to get a defender off her feet up top, drove the lane and beat the buzzer with a layup.

The Lady Rebels dominated the third quarter, using a 13-1 run to take their largest lead, 39-31, with 41 seconds to play in the period.

Madison Hensley had a 3-pointer and a layup in the spurt, while Brooks and Haley Susong each had a 3, and Jordyn Roderick had a layup.

Cloudland’s Saharra McKinney hit a 3 from the left corner to pull the Lady Highlanders within 39-34 before Brooks hit two free throws to push South Greene to the 41-34 lead going to the fourth.

Cloudland shot 44 percent (18-of-41) from the floor, including 50 percent (5-of-10) from beyond the arc. The Lady Highlanders hit just 50 percent (5-of-10) from the free-throw line.

South Greene shot 40 percent (15-of-37) from the floor, including 44 percent (7-of-16) beyond the arc. The Lady Rebels hit 80 percent (8-of-10) from the free-throw line.

South Greene outrebounded Cloudland 19-17. The Lady Rebels turned the ball over 12 times, while the Lady Highlanders had just six turnovers.

Brooks led South Greene with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Hensley had 13 points and Cutshall had nine.

Cloudland got 16 points from Benfield, 13 from Christman and nine from McKinney on three 3-pointers.

South Greene will close its run in the Classic against West Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan East.