OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO