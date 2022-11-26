ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

okcfox.com

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 19-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers in...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash

Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway. Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City. A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Beggs woman pleads guilty to shooting, killing her two children, wounding another

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Beggs woman has plead guilty to shooting and killing her two children and wounding another in Nov. 2018, according to court records. Amy Hall is accused of shooting her 18-year-old son, Kayson Toliver, and 16-year-old daughter, Khloee Toliver, while they were sleeping in bed. Kayson was pronounced dead at the scene and Khloee was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol

STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK

