A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Gleyber Torres pals around with Jose Altuve in cursed Yankees image
After the New York Yankees had originally blocked Gleyber Torres from playing winter ball, the team relented and consented to their current second baseman*** heading to Venezuela — just in time for the league’s Home Run Derby. When the Yankees initially balked at Torres’ request, it felt like...
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Surprising Jacob deGrom suitor emerging to challenge Mets, others
Many eyes have been on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and some teams are beginning to emerge seemingly out of nowhere. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom hit the free-agent market, and teams hit the ground running after the star player. He’s undoubtedly one of the best starters in the league, so there’s no surprise that there’s such high demand for him.
3 Dansby Swanson destinations that would break Braves fans hearts
If Atlanta Braves free agent Dansby Swanson ends up signing with one of these teams, prepare to be heartbroken. Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves may be breaking up this offseason. After 827 games, 3387 plate appearances, and 775 hits, Swanson’s time in Atlanta could be coming to a close. He’s one of the most discussed free agents. He’s a candidate to return or break Braves fans hearts and land somewhere else.
Cubs Carlos Correa hopes looking grimmer by the day
Star free agent Carlos Correa has been linked to the Chicago Cubs many times this offseason, but hope appears to be diminishing as more details come out. As the rumor mill keeps on turning, the idea of star free agent Carlos Correa joining the Chicago Cubs seems to become more like a distant dream.
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
