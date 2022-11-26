Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New ‘Elf’ brings music and joy to Moline stage
Comfort and joy at the holidays will be present in the new Quad City Music Guild production, “Elf The Musical,” opening Wednesday night at the Prospect Park theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. While “Elf” has been done twice at Circa ’21 in Rock Island, this is the first...
ourquadcities.com
Free Christmas Star show will be in Bettendorf High School planetarium
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will present its annual Christmas Star program beginning Dec. 12 at Bettendorf High School. The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the audience. The program was narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium. The presentation uses Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas” for background music.
ourquadcities.com
Skate Church | QC Skating Association
Skate Church Leader and QC Skating Association Treasurer Dikki Baker and Keep Pushing Skate Shop owner and QC Skating Association Vice President Jon Marlor stopped by to talk about how the Center Church in Davenport gives skaters a safe and positive place to enjoy skateboarding. For more information visit facebook.com/keep.pushing.skateshop.
ourquadcities.com
QC improv veteran and newbies talk of new family
Last weekend was the first time Bob Kelly had performed on a ComedySportz Quad Cities stage in about three and a half years. But for the friendly realtor and bassist for Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, Kelly felt right at home. “It was very fun to be on stage and...
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
CHICAGO READER
Laos to Your House goes live at the next Monday Night Foodball
Each week “Lucky” and “Pam” Seuamsothabandith walked the floor of the Seaford Clothing factory in Rock Island, Illinois, taking egg roll orders. The plant, which once famously made suits for Barack Obama, was where the couple (Phiengvilay and Phengphanh, respectively) found work after fleeing Laos in the late 70s.
wvik.org
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
Update: Missing Davenport man located safely
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update:. Jeremiah Schussler has been located safely, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No further details are being released at this time. Original story:. Davenport Police are seeking the community's help in locating a missing Davenport...
“Jessie’s Girl” Rocker Coming to The Rust Belt
The dude who sang “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield – is coming to the Quad Cities!. Before you say, “I’ve never heard of that song!”… You are lying and you are probably wanting to go see Rick belt it out!. Although...
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Pro Hair Designs Salon and Spa to celebrate 40 years on Wednesday
Pro Hair Designs Salon and Spa of Muscatine are celebrating four decades of service and invite you to join them for their 40th anniversary open house this Wednesday, November 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to *40% off all in-stock retail products, the shop will be offering live...
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
KWQC
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
KWQC
Quad City Botanical Center and Wake Brewing team up for ‘Lights & Flights’
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center entered its sixth year hosting its “Winter Nights Winter Lights” holiday display. This year they joined forces with Wake Brewing for a new experience. The event is named “Lights & Flights,” admission gets you a flight of beer...
ourquadcities.com
Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’
Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
'He was a difference maker' | St. Ambrose community remembers student-athlete Patrick Torrey
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University community is remembering the memory of a student who unexpectedly passed away before the Thanksgiving break. Family, students and university staff packed the Christ the King Chapel, lining up against walls and spilling out into the lobby on Monday, Nov. 28 for a prayer service to remember Patrick Torrey.
