Russia has stepped up attacks on the southern and eastern fronts of the Ukraine war, forcing civilians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of their offensive in the eastern region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...

1 HOUR AGO