Charleston, WV

‘Holly Days’ events arrive at Clay Center

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Clay Center is kicking off its Festival of Lights to bring family fun this holiday season.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences will host a series of events, called “Holly Days,” in celebration of the holidays.

On Saturdays, (Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Beeswax Candle Rolling
    • Included with the cost of admission. This drop-in event will have you making your own beeswax candle in the Art Studio.
  • Science of Light Planetarium Show
    • The Caperton Planetarium and Theater will hold a live science demonstration to teach about many aspects of the universe.

Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Inventor’s Lab/Santa’s Workshop
    • Participants will build various things out of cardboard while on-lookers watch as the “Faux Gingerbread Village” grows each day.

On Saturdays, (Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • Photos with Santa
    • Share wishes and pictures with the big man himself.
