ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

By James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHSFL_0jOR3gyH00

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before the game at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herecomestheguide.com

14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina

Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOT SAUCE. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase

If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store

Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
whqr.org

City faces a decision as costs for its planned solar farm rise 25%

Rising equipment costs at a proposed solar farm in Iredell County are threatening the city of Charlotte's goal to switch city buildings to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030. Two years ago, the city contracted a company called Ecoplexus to build the project, which would supply solar power through Duke Energy....
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

394
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy