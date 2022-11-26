NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
247Sports
The N.C A&T Aggies football program places 13 players on Big South all-conference teams
The Big South also announced its All-Conference first and second teams on last Tuesday. The squads are comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players and five special teams players, plus any ties. The list of 2022 All-Conference members and award winners, as well as the All-Academic Team, appears below. North...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
WCNC
The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOT SAUCE. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WBTV
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between...
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addison Middleton has made the drive dozens of times. One of her best friends lives at the Fulton Place apartments in Greensboro, so Middleton is often visiting. Every time she visits, Middleton parks in a dirt lot on the property which is apparently for guests or...
My Fox 8
High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
NC teen fights painful ‘suicide disease’
Doctors discovered Salem Collins had Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS, after pain spread throughout her body following an ankle injury.
WBTV
Community pays tribute to retiring Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There were words of praise, gratitude, and honor as a special event was held on Monday for the community to give a send-off to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten. Auten is retiring following 12 years as sheriff. The event was held at the West End...
whqr.org
City faces a decision as costs for its planned solar farm rise 25%
Rising equipment costs at a proposed solar farm in Iredell County are threatening the city of Charlotte's goal to switch city buildings to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030. Two years ago, the city contracted a company called Ecoplexus to build the project, which would supply solar power through Duke Energy....
The Greeneville Sun
