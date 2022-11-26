The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war

Read full article on original website
Robert Snitchler
2d ago
Salvation was great! the only reason that it caused any sort of controversy at the time was because it was terminator without Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Reply(2)
6
More Sci Less Fi
3d ago
I like all of the Terminator movies. No, they aren't all on par with each other obviously, but I like the overall story and the action of the movies and hope they can figure out how to move forward with them.
Reply
4
Pzkfw43
3d ago
Salvation was WAY better than the one that proceeded it and the one that followed it....haven't seen the latest one.
Reply(1)
5
