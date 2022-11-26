Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Update: Oakleaf High School students evacuated to football field due to odor from sewage trapZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights makes ‘23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.’ list
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s annual holiday lights display is getting national recognition. Nights of Lights was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the “23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Some three million...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Mayday Ice Cream Teams up with St. Augustine Favorite to Bring Double Concept to the Town Center
The dual-branded concept will be right in the heart of Jacksonville’s shopping and dining district.
totallystaugustine.com
Jan 12-15: 13th annual Saint Augustine Film Festival
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — The 13th annual St. Augustine Film Festival will be held from January 12-15 in St. Augustine venues — Lewis Auditorium and Gamache-Koger Theater at Flagler College, and the Alazar Room at St. Augustine City Hall (Lightner Museum). More than 50 independent and international films will be on numerous screens throughout the city. Festival passes are on sale at staugfilmfest.com.
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
travelawaits.com
This Florida City’s Amazing Lights Make It A Magical Holiday Destination
The city of lights is back at it again, but we’re not talking about Paris. Florida has its own little city of lights for the holidays, and it’s one of the country’s biggest and most spectacular displays. St. Augustine, Florida, has launched its annual event that will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa building in St. Augustine
St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 3 for construction of a 6,304-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store at 2500 U.S. 1 S. in St. Augustine. Construction Management Inc. of Seminole is the contractor for the project, on almost 1.5 acres, at a cost of $1.45 million. Be the...
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — St Augustine, Florida — November 26, 2022
This week’s Thanksgiving weekend broadcast of Eye on Travel is from St Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in America. Peter has all the holiday travel updates, and a few reasons why we should be thankful this holiday. And how to prepare for the continued rise in airfares (not thankful for that!). Don Samora, Mayor of St Augustine Beach, speaks to the art of balancing tourists and residents and the history of St Augustine. And if you’re still searching for the fountain of youth — we’ll share the stories and the myths with Charles Tingley from the St Augustine Historical Society — lots of surprises. And what’s the hottest game in town? Maria Nili knows….she’s all things pickleball in St Augustine. Then, a look towards 2023 with Ned Russell, Editor of Airline Weekly at Skift, with his prediction for travel trends in the coming year. There’s all this and much more on this edition of Eye on Travel.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
First Coast News
Was the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season above average?
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Season officially ends on Nov. 30. This is when the key ingredients in the tropics that produce hurricanes fade away, and we switch to winter weather. So you may ask how did the 2022 season as a whole stack up?. Back in May NOAA...
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial
St. Augustine, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County. A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”. It’s a common request in high-profile cases. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It
Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Jacksonville will get $5.5M to build railway track at Cecil Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday $5.5 million will be awarded to the city of Jacksonville to construct a new railway system at Cecil Airport. DeSantis said the project will bring new jobs and more money to the community. The funds come from the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund.
