This week’s Thanksgiving weekend broadcast of Eye on Travel is from St Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in America. Peter has all the holiday travel updates, and a few reasons why we should be thankful this holiday. And how to prepare for the continued rise in airfares (not thankful for that!). Don Samora, Mayor of St Augustine Beach, speaks to the art of balancing tourists and residents and the history of St Augustine. And if you’re still searching for the fountain of youth — we’ll share the stories and the myths with Charles Tingley from the St Augustine Historical Society — lots of surprises. And what’s the hottest game in town? Maria Nili knows….she’s all things pickleball in St Augustine. Then, a look towards 2023 with Ned Russell, Editor of Airline Weekly at Skift, with his prediction for travel trends in the coming year. There’s all this and much more on this edition of Eye on Travel.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO