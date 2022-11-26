Read full article on original website
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Russell Wilson’s ‘goofy’ offseason antics sparked rift with Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Joe Barry decision that Green Bay fans won’t like
Week 12’s primetime game ended sourly for the Green Bay Packers as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 40-33 on Sunday. The Eagles’ offensive onslaught proved too much for the Packers to stop, as they tallied a historic total of 363 rushing yards. In the aftermath of the loss, the Packers will regroup and have plenty to go over in practice this week, particularly on the defensive side, ahead of Week 13. Despite the poor showing, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is not to blame, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett drops truth bomb about leadership style after sending Colts to sleep
The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know for sure whether Kenny Pickett is the team’s long-term answer under center, but it can’t be denied that the rookie quarterback is showing signs of improvement. He made loud noises on the field with his play and not with his mouth when he led the Steelers to a 24-17 […] The post Kenny Pickett drops truth bomb about leadership style after sending Colts to sleep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Packers most to blame after draining Week 12 loss vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost their seventh game out of their last eight after they fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-33, on the road in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers are now 4-8, settling into third place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Packers most to blame for their tough Week 12 loss vs. the Eagles.
Patriots defensive players hope to regain pride and flip things in playoff rematch vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH – You don’t need to give any reminders to any member of the New England Patriots’ defense how their last matchup with the Buffalo Bills went. In case you needed a reminder though, the Bills didn’t punt once. In fact, they scored a touchdown on every drive in their 47-17 drubbing of the Patriots in the playoffs.
4 Falcons most to blame after tough Week 12 loss vs. Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons lost for the third time in their last four games after they fell to the Washington Commanders, 19-13, on the road in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The Falcons are now 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Falcons most to blame for their tough Week 12 loss vs. the Commanders.
Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return
The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig. While Harbaugh has been vocal […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson, Broncos are so bad even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t save Sunday Night Football game
With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos playing so bad this 2022, networks are no longer viewing them as primetime TV material. So much so that even a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t able to save them from losing their slot. Wilson and the Broncos were scheduled to play the […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos are so bad even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t save Sunday Night Football game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops high praise on Devin McCourty ahead of milestone
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty continues to receive high praise for the most important members of the organization as he prepares to play his 200th NFL game. First, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and captain Matthew Slater surprised McCourty by handing him a framed picture made of...
