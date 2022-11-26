ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule officially named head coach at Nebraska

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

One day after word of negotiations had leaked, Nebraska officially named former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule its new head coach on Saturday morning.

The contract will be for eight seasons, and the school plans to introduce Rhule in a press conference in Lincoln on Monday.

"It is a privilege to welcome coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska," Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. "Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program.

"Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."

Rhule, who had college success as a head coach at both Temple (28-23 in four seasons) and Baylor (19-20 in three seasons), was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska football program," Rhule said. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field.

"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."

Rhule, 47, was 47-43 in the college ranks with Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19). At the latter, he was credited with turning around a program that had been decimated by scandal under former coach Art Briles. In Rhule's final season there, the Bears were 11-3 and played in the Sugar Bowl.

Nebraska is in another once-proud program in desperate need of a turnaround after firing coach Scott Frost as the Cornhuskers started the season at 1-2. Nebraska has won five national championships but none since 1997, when Frost was the quarterback.

Frost was 16-31 in four-plus seasons with Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers haven't won a bowl game since 2015 and last won 10 games in 2012. They finished this season with a 4-8 record (3-6 Big Ten) after posting a 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday.

--Field Level Media

