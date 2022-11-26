Read full article on original website
Related
CFOs are pulling out their recession playbooks. But persistent inflation is still a worry
“We've been operating at near recessionary production levels for the last three years,” American Axle CFO Christopher May said.
Crowdstrike Stock Plunges On Cautious Cyber Security Outlook, Q3 Revenue Miss
Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Wednesday after the cybersecurity experts posted disappointing third quarter earnings and warned of “increased macroeconomic headwinds” for the sector in the coming year. Crowdstrike said current quarter revenues would likely range between $619.1 million to $628.2 million, well...
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends
This fintech is capitalizing on a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.
Comments / 0