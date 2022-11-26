ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates.

Following a funeral service Saturday for D'Sean Perry in Miami, the Cavaliers will attend a memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va., and a celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Perry, Chandler and Davis were killed in a shooting in a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning to the Charlottesville campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season, finishing 3-7 under first-year coach Tony Elliott. The university held a memorial service on campus on Nov. 19, with more than 9,000 in attendance.

Running back Mike Hollins and another student were injured in the shooting. The suspect is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.

