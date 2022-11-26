NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
247Sports
The N.C A&T Aggies football program places 13 players on Big South all-conference teams
The Big South also announced its All-Conference first and second teams on last Tuesday. The squads are comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players and five special teams players, plus any ties. The list of 2022 All-Conference members and award winners, as well as the All-Academic Team, appears below. North...
rhinotimes.com
High Point Has High Hopes For Soccer Revolution In The City
City of High Point officials have been excited about a lot of new things coming there over the years – mostly large new businesses that bring a lot of new jobs – however, High Point leaders have rarely been as excited as they are right now about the new soccer team, Carolina Core FC, that’s coming to town.
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
Centre Daily
Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’
After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
WBTV
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between...
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say they're responsible for the death of a 38 year old Rock Hill...
Refinery29
A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
wfdd.org
United Furniture closing hits Triad workforce
United Furniture Industries has laid off its entire workforce, affecting people at six North Carolina facilities including Winston-Salem. Employees heard about the layoffs through an email sent days before Thanksgiving, telling them not to show up for work shifts. A second email informed them that the layoffs were expected to be permanent and that all benefits would be terminated immediately.
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
My Fox 8
High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
Addison Middleton wasn't going to pay a penny. She's parked in the lot dozens of times without a problem. So, she contacted the complex and had the boot removed.
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
