Read full article on original website
Related
Overwatch 2 tank Ramattra's abilities revealed in debut gameplay trailer
"This is not cruelty, this is justice."
Polygon
Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer reveals new Battle for Olympus mode, holiday skins
Overwatch 2’s second season and new tank hero Ramattra arrive on Dec. 6, and a new trailer for the free-to-play game’s new content shows what else players can expect in season 2. That includes a new Zeus-themed mythic skin for Junker Queen, Greek mythology-inspired skins for other heroes, a new Escort map, and the return of two classic Overwatch holiday events.
dotesports.com
Every new Overwatch 2 skin revealed so far for season 2
With the launch of Overwatch 2, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed the franchise’s famous cosmetics would be delivered in new ways. Rather than using the old loot box system, Overwatch 2 uses battle passes and an in-game shop to grant skins to players. Each season of the game’s new seasonal model also has a theme, which many of that season’s cosmetics are loosely based around.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Alfyn Trailer
Meet Alfyn and learn about this young man rediscovering life through a chance encounter in this latest trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. From the original Octopath Traveler, Alfyn is making his debut appearance in the mobile game.
I finished the Overwatch 2 battle pass and now I miss the loot boxes
Loot boxes are bad, but the battle pass doesn't fill the hole they left.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 9: Finale
07:30 - Mark, Charlie, & Erin Explore the Lighthouse.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Launch Trailer
Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 brings a new playable Hero, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, where players team up to take on a newly revitalized MODOK in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 and The Winter Soldier are available now.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Livestream -- The Rising Sun
Sunrise is almost here. Celebrate with the devs the release of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Join us as we go in-depth into the Midnight Suns’ core combat mechanics. Want to know about decks & deckbuilding? Upgrading & customization? Advanced strategies & combat tactics? The Firaxis Team has got you covered!
IGN
Sable - Official PlayStation 5 Release Trailer
The award-winning stunning exploration adventure game Sable has officially released for PlayStation 5. As the young Sable, you’ll leave home to embark on a journey through an alien world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, curious nomads, and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos. The PlayStation 5 release of Sable includes brand-new additional content and PlayStation-exclusive features. Sable is available now on PlayStation 5.
dexerto.com
Snip3down bashes Respawn for adding Apex Legends skins instead of game fixes
Apex Legends star Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona took aim at Respawn Entertainment for not addressing some of the issues that the battle royale has, instead, focusing on new cosmetics and skins. Over the last few months, Apex Legends players have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of issues that...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Ash mains double-down on buff demands
Despite only being added in Apex Legends Season 11, Ash mains feel like they’ve been left behind and are doubling down on their pleas for a buff to the Incisive Instigator. Ash was the 19th entry to the Apex Legends roster when she debuted in November 2021 alongside the Storm Point map.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
Digital Trends
Starship Troopers: Extermination turns sci-fi satire into a co-op shooter
Lots of multiplayer games based on famous film franchises have emerged recently. There are Illfonic titles like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and more. Now, the satiric sci-fi franchise Starship Troopers is getting that treatment with Starship Troopers: Extermination. Developed byOffworld Industries, which gave us...
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
IGN
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat - Official Trailer
After touring the world, Bodi takes some time off and returns to his village. When he learns that the girl group, K-9, doesn't know who rock legend Angus Scattergood is, he is compelled to join the musical competition show, “Battle the Beat,” to inspire a new generation of rock stars. But after joining the show, Bodi quickly realizes he has bitten off more than he can chew when he becomes an overnight TV personality sensation.
Polygon
The Witcher Remake will feature an open world, CD Projekt says
The remake of 2007’s The Witcher will give players a little more freedom than the first time around. The Witcher Remake, which is being developed by CD Projekt Red, will be open-world, unlike the original version of the 2007 game, which was slightly more linear. There’s no word yet on when the remake might be released, which means it’s still probably pretty far off.
Comments / 0