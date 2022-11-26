Report: Auburn, Hugh Freeze in talks on coaching job

Liberty's Hugh Freeze has held talks with Auburn officials about becoming the school's next football coach, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Per the report, the Tigers are not expected to make a formal offer until after Saturday's game against Alabama.

Freeze and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reportedly were being considered for the job at Auburn, however the latter said earlier this week that he intended to stay with the Rebels. Kiffin then told ESPN on Saturday that he has agreed to an extension with Ole Miss.

Auburn is attempting to fill its coaching vacancy since firing Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31.

Freeze, 53, previously coached one season at Arkansas State (2011) and five seasons at Ole Miss (2012-16). His overall record is 83-42 (.664), including a 6-2 record in bowl games.

He was dismissed from Ole Miss prior to the 2017 campaign after it was discovered he made inappropriate calls from his school-issued cellphone.

Freeze became the coach at Liberty in 2019 and has amassed a 34-14 mark in four seasons with the school, including a 3-0 record in bowl games. The Flames enter Saturday with an 8-3 in 2022 heading into their home game Saturday against New Mexico State.

