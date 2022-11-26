ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7E7x_0jOR34i200

The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates.

Following a funeral service Saturday for D'Sean Perry in Miami, the Cavaliers will attend a memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va., and a celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Perry, Chandler and Davis were killed in a shooting in a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning to the Charlottesville campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season, finishing 3-7 under first-year coach Tony Elliott. The university held a memorial service on campus on Nov. 19, with more than 9,000 in attendance.

Running back Mike Hollins and another student were injured in the shooting. The suspect is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
WJLA

UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WAFF

Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy