When you're in a hurry to leave the house, slip-on shoes are the perfect choice. Just slide your foot in and go. Heck, sometimes tying our shoes just doesn't feel like the vibe, either. Slip-ons have you covered, because who wants to mess with laces? But finding the perfect slip-on with cushioning, support, and color you like? That can be a little difficult. Enter the Hey Dude Men's Wally Funk shoe, which can handle all of those prerequisites and more -- plus, they're affordable enough for you to stock up on a few pairs!

2 DAYS AGO