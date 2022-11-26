Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Shopper Traffic Analytics Show Strong U.S. Black Friday Turnout in 2022

Read full article on original website
Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the last and the largest pure-play electronics big box store. They’ve outlasted prior competitors like Circuit City, CompUSA, The Wiz, Erol’s, Best Products, Radio Shank, H.H. Gregg, and Sam Goody’s just to name a few. Its main competitors nowadays are either privately held like Microcenter or carry basic electronics along with other consumer products like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Target (NYSE: TGT). Expectations were low heading into its Q3 2022 earnings report especially since 2021 was such an outlier year for PC and TV sales. They beat their own lowered Q3 2022 guidance which enabled them to raise estimates for full-year 2023. The combination one-two punch caused shares to surge and breakout through the downtrend channel on strong volume. While the consumer electronics segment was in high demand from the pandemic, investors have been concerned about what the picture would look like upon normalization. Since Best Buy is literally the last man standing, besides regional player Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN), they act as a bell weather for the consumer electronics segment. The Company has indicated that normalization is returning this holiday shopping season with concentrated buying during Black Friday through Cyber Monday and the two weeks leading up to December 25th. The Company has also resumed its $1 billion stock buyback program in November 2022.
Cyber Monday DJI Mini Deals 2022: Best DJI Mini 3, Mini 2, Mini 3 Pro, Mini SE & More Drone Savings Identified by Retail Egg
Cyber Monday DJI Mini 3, 3 Pro & 2 deals are underway, find the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday DJI Mini drone deals below. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales researchers at Retail Egg are identifying the best DJI Mini 3 & Mini 3 Pro deals for Cyber Monday 2022, including the latest deals on DJI Mini SE, Mini 2 & more DJI drones. Check out the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Sonos One Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Sonos One & One SL Smart Speaker Sales Identified by Consumer Walk
Black Friday & Cyber Monday researchers have rated the best Sonos One deals for Cyber Monday 2022, featuring all the best deals on the 2 Room Set & more wireless speaker bundles. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Here's a summary of the top Sonos One deals...
POSaBIT Partners with Last Mile Delivery Management Company Onfleet to Extend Payment Services for Cannabis Customers
Integration enables cannabis customers to access payment and point-of-sales services within Onfleet’s end-to-end last mile delivery management software. POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, today announced a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers.
Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031: Focus on Cars, Planes, Trucks, Helicopters, Drones, Bikes - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market generated a revenue of around USD 6,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 8,000 Million by the end of 2031 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% over the forecast period.
What's Happening in Tobacco, Q1 2022 Report with Q3 Talking Points - Assess the Performance of the Major Multinationals - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "What's Happening in Tobacco? Q1 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the latest in an ongoing series of quarterly briefings looking at developments in the world of tobacco, we assess the latest of the major multinationals, NPD/NGP updates, the reviewed economic growth projections for the world's key markets and what to look for in the next quarter.
Insights on the Industrial Scrap Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Number of Government Regulations on Waste Recycling and Management Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Scrap Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global industrial scrap market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global industrial scrap market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
Powered trailers provide fleet owners a practical, compliant, near-term solution to emissions mandates while reducing cost-per-mile through electrification. Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners.
Donaldson Company to Present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, beginning at 10:15 a.m. EST. WEBCAST:. To listen to...
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud , a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges.
Dassault Systèmes and Samsung Heavy Industries Cooperate to Establish a Smart Digital Shipyard
MoU to create a “smart yard” will leverage virtual twin technologies to support the digital transformation of Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard and its business ambitions. MoU aims to improve shipyard production capacity and efficiency through model-based manufacturing, operations simulation and optimization. Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)...
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2028 at a 42.2% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Application, Technology, Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market...
Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc.
Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc. (“the Company”), a leading operator of science-based, physician-supervised weight-loss and wellness clinics, with approximately 100 franchised and company-owned locations nationally. Buzz Franchise Brands is co-investing alongside Audax as a minority-stake partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Leading UK Company Is Solving Some Serious Problems
RackBuy.co.uk is the solution for companies needing to get rid of unwanted shelving, racks, and mezzanine floors. Milton Keynes, U.K. - RackBuy, the U.K.’s leading buyer of used shelving, racking, and flooring, solves issues related to worker safety, environmental integrity, and business finances. Safety: Old, unwanted fixtures create all...
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
Tmarketing Upgrades its Website Design Services for Businesses Across Industries
Leading provider of digital marketing solutions, Tmarketing, announces an upgrade to its website design offerings to meet the diverse needs of businesses in and around Ho Chi Minh Chi City. The Tmarketing team recently announced upgrades to its website design services, in line with the goal of helping businesses, irrespective...
Global Ergonomic Chairs Market to Grow by $3.73 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The ergonomic chairs market is poised to grow by $ 3.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. This report on the ergonomic chairs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Zonli Provides Quality Full Size Heated and Electric Blankets
Zonli, an excellence-focused home textile supplier, offers full size heated and electric blankets. Home linen products are essential for having a good sleep. With the help of stores specializing in various bedding products, homeowners can be sure to get products that fit with their bedrooms. Zonli is a reputable home textile supplier providing customers with quality and exceptional blankets in various designs, textures, and colors. The home textile store has been in business for years, and they are dedicated to providing their customers with products that align with their needs and requirements. Thus, some of their products include miraculous fleece blankets, miraculous sweater hoodies, miraculous tote bags, weighted blankets for adults, heated weighted blankets, cooling blankets, and miraculous gift boxes.
Let the Professionals That Convert Cassette to Digital Do the Work According to Realtimecampaign.com
For many adults over thirty, most of their family memories were captured on outdated forms of physical media. Some formats, such as 35m film, cassettes, or slides, are hard to view or listen to because the playable machinery no longer exists. Fortunately, some companies have the technology to convert these memories to a digital medium that allows convenient viewing on everyday devices like a cell phone, personal computer, or digital assistant.
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
