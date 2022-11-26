ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly Tuesday with rain & snow ahead!

Throw on a substantial jacket and give yourself a little extra time to scrape your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure has built back into northern California since Monday, and that's left us with clear skies overnight into Tuesday. The lack of clouds and mostly modest north winds have allowed the heat to escape from Monday afternoon, and are the main driving factors in the colder temperatures we have on tap for the start of your Tuesday. Fog will be possible in some of our mountain zones, and frost is looking fairly likely across the majority of our region for the start of your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are trending down compared to early Monday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 20's to 30's, while our mountain areas are starting out in the teens to 20's early today. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the day and will have winds out of the north up to 15mph. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible in some areas. High temperatures are projected to climb into the same range as they did on Monday, and that will leave the valley in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the afternoon. Foothill areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's this afternoon, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to around 50 degrees. We'll have clouds starting to increase tonight, but they'll be too scattered to limit our cooling and our temperatures will be dropping rapidly this evening.
Quake, Nov. 29

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Grant Funding is Available for Shoreline Erosion Control and Public Beach Restoration Projects

Press release from the California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways:. California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now accepting grant applications for shoreline erosion control and public beach restoration projects. The deadline to submit applications for funding in fiscal year 2024/25 is Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 by noon.
New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
HappyDay: ‘Creeping Towards Winter’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I walk out the front door to the sounds of fall; the leaves rustling in the breeze,...
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
