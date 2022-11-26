Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the last and the largest pure-play electronics big box store. They’ve outlasted prior competitors like Circuit City, CompUSA, The Wiz, Erol’s, Best Products, Radio Shank, H.H. Gregg, and Sam Goody’s just to name a few. Its main competitors nowadays are either privately held like Microcenter or carry basic electronics along with other consumer products like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Target (NYSE: TGT). Expectations were low heading into its Q3 2022 earnings report especially since 2021 was such an outlier year for PC and TV sales. They beat their own lowered Q3 2022 guidance which enabled them to raise estimates for full-year 2023. The combination one-two punch caused shares to surge and breakout through the downtrend channel on strong volume. While the consumer electronics segment was in high demand from the pandemic, investors have been concerned about what the picture would look like upon normalization. Since Best Buy is literally the last man standing, besides regional player Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN), they act as a bell weather for the consumer electronics segment. The Company has indicated that normalization is returning this holiday shopping season with concentrated buying during Black Friday through Cyber Monday and the two weeks leading up to December 25th. The Company has also resumed its $1 billion stock buyback program in November 2022.

2 DAYS AGO