Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
WSYX ABC6
Sheriff: juveniles charged in deadly stabbing in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two juveniles were charged in connection with a man fatally stabbed in Scioto County, the sheriff said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies received a 911 call around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28 from a man who said his friend was stabbed near 1411 2nd St in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, money, and guns seized in Chillicothe raid
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Drugs, money, and guns were seized during a raid in Chillicothe on Friday. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the city’s SWAT team responded to 68 Vincent Street shortly before 6 p.m. following an investigation into alleged drug activity at the residence. The SWAT team,...
Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
WLTX.com
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Ohio crash, newborn baby critically injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2 teens charged in deadly stabbing of 18-year-old man in southern Ohio
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two teenagers are charged with murder for reportedly stabbing and killing an 18-year-old man early Monday morning, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. from someone saying his friend had...
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Farm Store Break-in Aimed at Gun Theft
Chillicothe – A local farm store was broken into over the weekend the thief was aimed at gun theft. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were dispatched to Rural King located on Bridge Street for an alarm call around 2 am. When they arrived they found evidence of a forced entry, and an attempt to steal handguns.
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
WTRF
Woman on flight to Ohio says Jesus told her to open plane door
(WTRF) — A Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after a woman tried to open an exit door at 37,000 feet, according to Click2Houston.com. Court documents released Monday state that the 34-year-old woman attempted to open a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover crash along Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
cwcolumbus.com
Newark firefighters faced extreme flames, smoke during life-saving rescue of woman
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Newark firefighters shared their story of how they were able to save a woman last week from her burning home facing extremely heavy smoke. "There was zero visibility in the house," said Newark Firefighter Aaron Berkley. "It's hot. Your face mask fogs up. It's very disorienting."
Comments / 2