WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 50,400,000 units and 3,600,000 pre-funded units at an effective public offering price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance. Each pre-funded unit will consist of (i) one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant and (iii) one Series B Warrant. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $7.6 million.

8 HOURS AGO