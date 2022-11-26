Read full article on original website
Medcase & NTT DATA Sign a Definitive Agreement to Enable Healthcare AI Developers a Holistic Solution to Access, Annotate, and Label Critical Imaging Data
Medcase, a leading solution provider for healthcare AI, and NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, have signed a definitive agreement to enable data discovery and enrichment solutions for healthcare imaging. AI in healthcare is beginning to demonstrate an ability to improve productivity and outcomes in a competitive...
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
BingX Launched an AOS to Expedite Onboarding Worldwide for Traders to Provide Copy Trading
BingX, the world’s leading crypto exchange with unique features of copy trading, has announced its AOS (Advanced Onboard System) and became the first to launch traders Intelligent Review System, which makes it easier and faster for copy traders to get onboard and blend in. BingX is always committed to building up a leading, innovative, and ecological system for copy trading, where talent-oriented and technology-driven is the key to keeping stable and healthy growth with closed loop for all traders.
Global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market to Reach $65.8 Billion by 2027 at a 20.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market to Reach $65.8 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and...
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
VANTIVA and Bouygues Telecom Deploy Next-Generation Eco-Designed Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Gateway, Enabling Ultra Broadband Connectivity in the French Market
PARIS - Nov. 29, 2022 - PRLog -- VANTIVA (formerly known as Technicolor) has partnered with Bouygues Telecom – one of the largest global communications service providers in France – to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom's subscribers. The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is the first Green Product Mark-certified gateway to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for the French market.
Web3 and the Metaverse Will Accelerate Immersive Technology, Says Perkins Coie XR Report
After years of heavy investment, XR industry executives and investors have tempered their growth outlook on the sector, according to Perkins Coie’s sixth annual XR Report, released today by the firm. The survey of 150 industry stakeholders involved in XR and NextGen technology, which encompasses technological advancements like Web3...
WiSA Technologies Announces Pricing of $7.6 Million Public Offering
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 50,400,000 units and 3,600,000 pre-funded units at an effective public offering price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance. Each pre-funded unit will consist of (i) one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant and (iii) one Series B Warrant. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $7.6 million.
FTX collapse shows urgent need to finalise EU crypto rules, says European Commission
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The "questionable practices" at now collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been allowed to happen under European Union rules that need to be finalised urgently, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday.
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
POSaBIT Partners with Last Mile Delivery Management Company Onfleet to Extend Payment Services for Cannabis Customers
Integration enables cannabis customers to access payment and point-of-sales services within Onfleet’s end-to-end last mile delivery management software. POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, today announced a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers.
CPI Card Group® and Share One Streamline Instant Issuance with Core Integration
CPI’s Card@Once® and Share One’s NewSolutions core processing system will bring credit unions industry-leading instant issuance. CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Share One, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) operating out of Memphis, TN, and leading developer of credit union core processing, has successfully integrated CPI’s Card@Once® solution with its NewSolutions core processing system. With the integration, Share One’s credit union clientele who offer Card@Once instant issuance to their members can instantly issue and print new and replacement EMV® contact and contactless capable payment cards.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2028 at a 42.2% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Application, Technology, Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market...
Global Ergonomic Chairs Market to Grow by $3.73 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The ergonomic chairs market is poised to grow by $ 3.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. This report on the ergonomic chairs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The 2023 Productivity Planner For Accelerated Growth
The Morning 5 planner by Glenn Lundy is made especially for people seeking to remove unwanted distractions so they can achieve their goals in 2023. As this year rounds up, people who are eager to begin next year on the right footing are currently planning for how they expect it to go. This practice which has become a staple for many around the world involves the use of planners and journals to outline whatever bold step that one wants to achieve. In catering to this market, there are lots of planners promising to help people along with their goals. But The Morning 5 by Glenn Lundy is definitely ahead of the rest.
Insights on the Industrial Scrap Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Number of Government Regulations on Waste Recycling and Management Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Scrap Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global industrial scrap market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global industrial scrap market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
Patterson Belknap Launches FTX Task Force to Advise on Issues Stemming from Collapse of Crypto Exchange
Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP announced the launch of an interdisciplinary FTX Task Force to assist market participants in navigating the fallout from the recent collapse of the FTX Crypto Exchange and its affiliates. The group is led by a cross-disciplinary team of attorneys from Patterson Belknap’s Business Reorganization and Creditors’ Rights, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Structured Finance Workouts and Litigation, and White Collar Defense and Investigations practice groups. These attorneys have decades of experience advising clients on complex financial products and guiding them through high-stakes litigation and investigations during the most significant financial market events.
Let the Professionals That Convert Cassette to Digital Do the Work According to Realtimecampaign.com
For many adults over thirty, most of their family memories were captured on outdated forms of physical media. Some formats, such as 35m film, cassettes, or slides, are hard to view or listen to because the playable machinery no longer exists. Fortunately, some companies have the technology to convert these memories to a digital medium that allows convenient viewing on everyday devices like a cell phone, personal computer, or digital assistant.
INVESTOR ALERT: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Olaplex Class Action Lawsuit - OLPX
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Olaplex’s initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the “IPO”) have until January 17, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Olaplex class action lawsuit. Captioned Lilien v. Olaplex Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-08395 (C.D. Cal.), the Olaplex class action lawsuit charges Olaplex and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
Dassault Systèmes and Samsung Heavy Industries Cooperate to Establish a Smart Digital Shipyard
MoU to create a “smart yard” will leverage virtual twin technologies to support the digital transformation of Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard and its business ambitions. MoU aims to improve shipyard production capacity and efficiency through model-based manufacturing, operations simulation and optimization. Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)...
