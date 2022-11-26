ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 armed men steal cash and jewelry in Bronx home invasion, police say

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday.  The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Baby found in the Bronx after car stolen with girl inside: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. The car was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield, officials said. The car and child were found several miles away on East Gun Hill Road in Baychester The child […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts …. A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two men shot outside Astoria club: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot outside a club in Queens early on Sunday, police said. An unidentified man opened fire outside Coco La Reve on 31st Avenue around 4 a.m., officials said. He shot a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. The gunman fled the scene on foot after the shooting. The […]
QUEENS, NY

