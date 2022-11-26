Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault
Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
2 armed men steal cash and jewelry in Bronx home invasion, police say
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing […]
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
Man stabbed in Bronx subway stairwell after attempted robbery, suspect sought
Police are searching for a suspect who they said stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said.
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx
The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday. The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
Baby found in the Bronx after car stolen with girl inside: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. The car was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield, officials said. The car and child were found several miles away on East Gun Hill Road in Baychester The child […]
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx
BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for brutal hate crime attack of Asian woman in Westchester
A man from Yonkers was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.
NBC New York
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
Car stolen in BX with 1-year-old girl inside found with child unharmed, suspect sought
A carjacker who stole a vehicle in the Bronx Monday night with a baby inside is being sought by police, authorities said.
12 people injured in fire at NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx: FDNY
Firefighters jumped into action after a fire broke out at a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx Monday night.
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
pix11.com
Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic
A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts …. A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross...
Two men shot outside Astoria club: NYPD
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot outside a club in Queens early on Sunday, police said. An unidentified man opened fire outside Coco La Reve on 31st Avenue around 4 a.m., officials said. He shot a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. The gunman fled the scene on foot after the shooting. The […]
