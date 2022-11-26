ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Lakers fan drain half-court shot to win $75,000

It might have been the loudest the crypto.com Arena was all night. Between the third and fourth quarters, Lakers fan Jamie Murry of Downey won $75,000 draining a half-court shot — and he got to celebrate with Anthony Davis. Murry’s celebration is the best part — with Anthony Davis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Barkley triples down on comments about Klay's declining career

Charles Barkley is tripling down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline this season. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Barkley reiterated that he was "disappointed" by how Thompson took the NBA legends' comments. "I went back and looked at what I said," Barkley told Rooks. "Klay...
NBC Sports

This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'

While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy