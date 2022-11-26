Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
$626,000 Awarded To Chicken Ranch Rancheria For Homelessness Partnerships
Jamestown, CA — The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians is receiving state grant money for efforts to help those experiencing homelessness in the community. The $626,000 is from the Tribal Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention program that was created this past year by state lawmakers. According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office, it is designed to “provide flexible funding to support the efforts of California’s federally recognized tribes to address homelessness in their communities.”
mymotherlode.com
Nancy’s Hope Picked For Irving J. Symons Award
Sonora, CA — The non-profit organization Nancy’s Hope has received the prestigious Irving J. Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation. The foundation board selected Nancy’s Hope at a meeting earlier this month and surprised the organization’s founder, Nancy Scott, with a $25,000 check last week.
mymotherlode.com
Beason, Iva “Bernice”
Iva “Bernice” Beason, born September 10, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Modesto, California. Private interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age:...
mymotherlode.com
Sue Arrrouzet Annual Toy Drive Set For December 3rd
Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE in partnership with the Tuolumne County Fire Department is inviting the public to join them for their annual toy drive. This toy drive is dedicated to CAL FIRE Captain Sue Arrouzet who was injured in the line of duty in November 2011. In 2011 she was helping other firefighters with a housefire in Copperopolis when part of the structure collapsed and caused a serious back injury.
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
mymotherlode.com
Jamestown Trailer Fire Displaces Three Adults And Child
Jamestown, CA – Flames ripped through a trailer in Jamestown yesterday afternoon, leaving the residents homeless. The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) in the 17800 block of Harvard Mine Road, off Highway 108/49. When firefighters arrived on the scene, half of the single-wide trailer had flames shooting out of the windows. Crews were able to contain the blaze in about an hour.
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
mymotherlode.com
Sessions, Clarence
Clarence D. Sessions, 84, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/19/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Crook, Steven
Steven L. Crook arrived on God’s earth on March 19, 1954. He was a lifelong Groveland, CA resident, and passed peacefully at his home on his ranch on November 25, 2022. Shortly after graduating from Sonora High School in 1972, Steven learned how to drive a log truck. While he loved the cattle ranch he grew up on in Groveland, his passion was working in the woods. Driving that log truck eventually turned into owning it, and with his business partner Mugsy Ogle, they eventually became owners of their own logging company.
mymotherlode.com
Cooley, Luana
Luana M. Cooley, 63, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 63. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Coke, Fredrick
Fredrick “Fred” Frank Coke, born January 26, 1952 in Millbrae, California passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with scattering off the California Coast. A Memorial service will be held at a later date tentatively in the Spring. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Soulsbyville Man Fights Ex-girlfriend’s Juvenile Son
Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was arrested for felony child abuse after getting into a physical fight with his ex-girlfriend’s juvenile son, and this was not their first brawl, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. Deputies responded to the area of Allison Way near Highway 108...
mymotherlode.com
Prescribed Burn Getting Underway In Calaveras County
West Point, CA — A planned burn will take place today through Thursday in the Winton Schaad Vegetation Management site in West Point. It is in the northeastern section of Calaveras County near Winton Road and Lily Valley Circle. The prescribed burn is designed to strategically remove forest fuels in high-fire-risk areas. 40 acres of timber understory will be ignited on fire over the coming days. Additional burn projects are planned in the area throughout the winter and spring. This week’s burning will take place from 9am-5pm.
mymotherlode.com
Man In Fatal Bicycle Crash Identified
Tuolumne County, CA — The rider of a bicycle who was killed last week in a crash on Highway 120 has been identified by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. It was 67-year-old Bruce Johnathan Velthoen of Modesto. He was riding a bicycle eastbound on Highway 108 along the shoulder and he drifted into a traffic lane, directly into the path of an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale. The CHP reports that Lopez attempted to avoid the bicyclist, but they collided, and Velthoen was ejected, and later pronounced dead from the injuries. He was wearing a helmet, and the CHP reports that drugs/alcohol were not suspected as a factor in the collision.
mymotherlode.com
Kiesling, William “Bill” Jr.
William “Bill” Joseph Kiesling Jr. born April 4, 1931 in New York City, New York passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Avalon Care Center, Sonora. A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be held. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Big Oak Flat, California.
mymotherlode.com
Vandals Hit Gate Closure On Forest
Pinecrest, CA – Vandals targeted a closure gate on the Stanislaus National Forest. The gate on Crabtree Road in the Summit Ranger District in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County was recently hit by vandals. As the picture in the image box shows, the metal gate, chain and lock that are on the gates when closed are gone, and the cement base was pulled up from the ground. Additionally, in this photo, a sign instructs those who find themselves trapped behind what numbers to dial for assistance.
mymotherlode.com
CA Energy Commission To Hold Hearing On High Gas Prices
Sacramento, CA The state’s energy commission will hold a hearing today focused on high gas prices, but California’s major oil companies say they will not take part. The hearing will take place two months after the commission requested answers from the five largest oil companies related to record high gas prices in September and October. At the time it was averaging $6.43 per gallon for regular unleaded, or nearly $2.50 more than the national average.
Comments / 0