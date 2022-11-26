Read full article on original website
In Pennsylvania’s legislature, one person can block the wishes of thousands of citizens | PennLive letter
Pennsylvania’s legislative rules are being shaped now. On January 3, 2023 procedural rules will be voted on by all legislators on the first day of the new 2023 – 24 legislative session. The Pennsylvania Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives follow parallel tracks. Under current rules, the...
Recount efforts hold up Pa. election certifications: ‘It’s a fluid situation’
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania elections officials said Tuesday “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month’s election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state’s...
A common-sense, bipartisan bill is helping hunters this season | PennLive letters
A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg. For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antler-less deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines.
PSERS has delivered for school retirees — and Pa.’s economy | Opinion
In a job interview, a good human resources manager will ask about your professional experience — all of it, not just the past six months to a year.
Freedom Caucus brings its national brand of conservatism to the Pennsylvania state House
The new Pennsylvania branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open and ready for business. The original Freedom Caucus, for the uninitiated, launched within the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, as a wing within the House’s Republican conference for conservative members who resolved not to compromise on conservative principles in the name of “governing.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State lawmaker resigns to take new role in Pennsylvania Senate
A state legislator who represented parts of northcentral Pennsylvania for the past three decades is resigning his Senate seat to take on a new role in that legislative chamber. Sen. John Gordner, a Republican, announced on Monday that he will vacate his 27th state senatorial district seat on Wednesday to...
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
WOLF
State Senator John Gordner announces resignation
PA (WOLF) — State Senator John Gorner announced that as of Wednesday, he will be resigning from his position and accepting a new one in the upcoming week. Senator Gordner released the following statement on Monday:. On November 30, 2022, I will have served 30 years in the Pennsylvania...
echo-pilot.com
'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.
Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
Pennsylvania's campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify 2022 midterm election results
The moves have already led to litigation. Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing broader, baseless concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of...
Giving Tuesday; new Freedom Caucus; call for justice: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. High: 47; Low: 40. Partly sunny. Freedom Caucus: The new state branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open. Rep. Scott Perry says it’ll be a center of resistance to what he fears will be a new period of Democrat-led encroachment of socialism and federal government overreach.
There is a crisis of kids in prison in Pennsylvania, and state officials must address it | PennLive letters
We are witnessing a detention crisis unfold across Pennsylvania, as demonstrated in places like Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Allegheny County. However, this situation is not due to a lack of beds or facilities for youth. The true crisis is that Pennsylvania incarcerates far too many children in the first place.
iheart.com
State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs
>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave
Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in...
DUI penalties just got tougher in Pennsylvania
Getting a DUI in Pennsylvania now comes with more penalties.
