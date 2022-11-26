ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

A common-sense, bipartisan bill is helping hunters this season | PennLive letters

A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg. For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antler-less deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State lawmaker resigns to take new role in Pennsylvania Senate

A state legislator who represented parts of northcentral Pennsylvania for the past three decades is resigning his Senate seat to take on a new role in that legislative chamber. Sen. John Gordner, a Republican, announced on Monday that he will vacate his 27th state senatorial district seat on Wednesday to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

State Senator John Gordner announces resignation

PA (WOLF) — State Senator John Gorner announced that as of Wednesday, he will be resigning from his position and accepting a new one in the upcoming week. Senator Gordner released the following statement on Monday:. On November 30, 2022, I will have served 30 years in the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.

Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs

>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave

Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

