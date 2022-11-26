ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For?

Here's the surprising history behind the slang term--based on a military acronym--that became one of the world's most recognizable brands.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS?

Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Lexus IS compact luxury sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more.
The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
5 Peculiar Features on the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

We drove the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor recently and liked everything it had to offer. However, there were a few peculiar features that we found. Check them out!
Chevy Puts a Big Block for Big Egos in the COPO Camaro

The Chevy COPO Camaro brings big-block V8 power to the drag strip. While not street-legal this is one insanely powerful car for serious adrenaline fun.
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring

Which version of the Honda CR-V's final trim level is the better buy? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring.
The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is an important chapter in muscle car culture. Unfortunately, the Dodge Charger will be dead soon, and the next Charger will be an EV.
