San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Person of interest in disappearance of missing Domain resident arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that Gavin Mcloud Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 at a residence in Thornton by the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He is charged with tampering with a corpse and fabrication of physical evidence, as well as one additional charge that has not been disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lockdown at Floresville High School caused by an officer-involved shooting

Floresville ISD says all campuses have returned to normal operations and dismissal will proceed after Floresville High School was on lockdown due to an incident nearby. Floresville Independent School District schools near U.S. 181 and Standish Street were on lockdown and after-school bus runs were on hold after shots were fired around 3:15 p.m. near the H-E-B store in Floresville.
FLORESVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AUSTIN, TX

