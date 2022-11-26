Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
Man shot multiple times inside his car parked in front of his home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night as he was parked in front of his home and sitting inside his car, police say. It happened on the southeast side of town at the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue. Officers found the man, who is...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
foxsanantonio.com
NW Austin bar patrons tackle man after he points gun at bartender, posts bond 48hrs later
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: There is a growing concern on Tuesday about how a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in a northwest Austin bar could be released on $40,000 bond in less than two days. Gavin Rush is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
Texas Man Whose House Was Burned Down By Upset Girlfriend Speaks Out
New details emerge about the case that involves a woman burning her boyfriend's house down after a woman picked up his phone.
Person of interest in disappearance of missing Domain resident arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that Gavin Mcloud Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 at a residence in Thornton by the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He is charged with tampering with a corpse and fabrication of physical evidence, as well as one additional charge that has not been disclosed.
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Austin. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow.
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Lockdown at Floresville High School caused by an officer-involved shooting
Floresville ISD says all campuses have returned to normal operations and dismissal will proceed after Floresville High School was on lockdown due to an incident nearby. Floresville Independent School District schools near U.S. 181 and Standish Street were on lockdown and after-school bus runs were on hold after shots were fired around 3:15 p.m. near the H-E-B store in Floresville.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
foxsanantonio.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
Victim shot and killed on San Antonio's southeast side after road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a victim was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of town after a road rage incident. Police were called out to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot of the Walmart there.
Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
