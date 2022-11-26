AUSTIN, Texas — A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that Gavin Mcloud Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 at a residence in Thornton by the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He is charged with tampering with a corpse and fabrication of physical evidence, as well as one additional charge that has not been disclosed.

