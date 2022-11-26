Read full article on original website
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year
In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One
While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)
Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.
West Virginia Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023 - To Fly on a Plane in the U.S. Without a Passport
West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles has a large clock counting down a deadline to May 3, 2023. As of Nov. 25, there are only 158 days left to get a REAL ID driver's license.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TSA Issues New Alert on What You Can't Carry Through Security
Slide 1 of 5: Airport security: It's a term that can be anxiety-inducing for even the most seasoned travelers. Scheduling your airport arrival is crucial to ensure you have enough time to get through the line, but you also have to consider what you can and can't bring with you. As it turns out, you'll want to take extra precautions when it comes to your personal item and carry-on during the already stressful holiday travel season, according to a new alert from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Read on to find out what the agency just said you can't carry through security.READ THIS NEXT: TSA Will Finally Let Travelers Do This.Read the original article on Best Life.
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
California Inflation Stimulus: Didn’t Get Your Payment? It’s On Its Way
Sparked by state surpluses and growing state revenues, many U.S. states have passed tax relief programs to provide financial aid to residents since federal pandemic checks were discontinued in 2021....
A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes
Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
Traveling Soon? All About TSA PreCheck And If It's Worth It
There are two types of airport travelers—those who want to get to the airport three (or more!) hours early and those who like to stroll through security and immediately board the plane. I personally feel the most alive when I briskly mall-walk from security to the gate with only minutes to spare.
Major U.S. Airline Axes Its Customer Service Number, TSA May Scrap Liquid Limits
Frontier Airlines will be switching to a completely digital method of communicating with customers. This, plus more in air travel news.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
Colorado Says that You Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane Then, Unless You Have a Passport
The Colorado Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that you need a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane starting on May 3, 2023. This also applies to entering a federal building that requires security, including military bases or nuclear plants.
Frontier Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass—Here’s What You Need to Know
It’s every traveler’s dream—to travel to unlimited destinations without the pricey hassle of flight costs. Particularly with remote work options, the rise of digital nomads and innovative new work policies like four-day work weeks and wellness weeks, travel is becoming more and more accessible minus the hassle of pesky flight costs.
Airport Security Upgrade: UK on Track to Remove Carry-on Liquid Limits
The U.K. is gearing up to make travel easier by eliminating one of most travelers' least-favorite restrictions. The Times recently reported that airports in the U.K. are considering eliminating the size limitation on liquids in carry-on bags by 2024. Currently, similarly to the U.S., the U.K. allows liquids that are...
TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport
Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter. It accompanied a photo...
