Jackson, MS

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders offered Colorado job | Report

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders has been offered the vacant Colorado job, according to a report from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman on Saturday.

Sanders has "legit interest” in filling the Buffaloes' vacancy, according to the report, and the Power Five program is optimistic about its chances to pry him away from Jackson State.

A Jackson State spokesperson did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment from the Clarion Ledger on Saturday.

Sanders' name has been mentioned frequently in the college coaching rumor mill since turning JSU into one of the most successful HBCU programs in the country.

Jackson State has gone 22–2 in its last two seasons, due in large part to Sanders' efforts on the recruiting trail and on the sideline.

Sanders compiled the highest-ranked recruiting class in FCS history and last cycle signed Travis Hunter, the nation's No 1 overall recruit.

It all has helped put JSU (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in position to defend its Southwestern Athletic Conference championship when it faces either Prairie View A&M or Southern next Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

