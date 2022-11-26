Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 29)
Philomath Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., front lawn, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Sponsored by the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. Special guests will include the Philomath Elementary School Choir, Mack the Knight, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Queen and Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served. Information: director@philomathchamber.org.
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball
After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
Volunteers deck exhibit hall for Christmas Storybook Land
People, mostly aging, mostly from Albany, worked for more than a week to assemble and decorate Christmas Storybook Land's more than 130 holiday-themed dioramas.
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
