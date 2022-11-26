Vladimir Putin has introduced new laws aimed at silencing dissenters as the war in Ukraine goes on and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.The MoD pointed to Moscow’s approved amendments to a statute against “foreign agents” that will widen the field for potential offences when they take effect tomorrow.Under the 2012 law, foreign agents are defined as “individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.” The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors, the MoD said.Meanwhile, Russia stepped up...

42 MINUTES AGO