Ukraine news – live: Putin set to launch renewed crackdown on Russian dissent, says MoD
Vladimir Putin has introduced new laws aimed at silencing dissenters as the war in Ukraine goes on and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.The MoD pointed to Moscow’s approved amendments to a statute against “foreign agents” that will widen the field for potential offences when they take effect tomorrow.Under the 2012 law, foreign agents are defined as “individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.” The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors, the MoD said.Meanwhile, Russia stepped up...
NATO seeks to reassure Russia's neighbours fearful of instability
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO foreign ministers sought on Wednesday to reassure fragile countries in Russia's neighbourhood that they fear could be destabilised by Russia as the conflict in Ukraine drags on, squeezing energy supplies and pushing up prices.
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
NATO seeks to shore up Russia's neighbours as Moscow attacks Ukraine on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were trying to advance in the northeast and east and "planning something" in the south, while NATO sought on Wednesday to reassure other countries that fear destabilisation from Moscow.
NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies are concerned about China's military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after a gathering of the Western military alliance in Romania.
