Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter
Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.
Nintendo Looking to Hire for Future Animated Projects
While The Super Mario Bros. Movie won't be released until early next year, Nintendo has big plans for future animated projects. The company's official Japanese Twitter account has revealed that Nintendo Pictures is currently looking for applicants for its animated projects. It will likely be some time before any of these come to fruition, but it seems Nintendo has big plans to expand further into the world of animation. It's taken a very long time for the company to warm up to the idea of movie adaptations, but fans could see a lot more in the future!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Potentially Details Campaign DLC
A new report has potentially shed more light on the campaign DLC that may come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the future. Over the past few months, multiple rumors and leaks have suggested that Activision will not release a wholly new Call of Duty title in 2023, and instead, will look to add new campaign DLC of some sort to Modern Warfare 2. And while we still don't yet know what this DLC could look like, this report in question might have the answers.
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
Mo Ismail Starring in Disney’s Upcoming Animation Series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”
Mo Ismail Disney Kizazi Moto Disney Kizazi Moto Diversifying his talent set, Mo becomes the first Egyptian American Actor to voice an original animated Disney Character I am absolutely honored to be part of this great series, as for the first time in history, we
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
