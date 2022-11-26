While The Super Mario Bros. Movie won't be released until early next year, Nintendo has big plans for future animated projects. The company's official Japanese Twitter account has revealed that Nintendo Pictures is currently looking for applicants for its animated projects. It will likely be some time before any of these come to fruition, but it seems Nintendo has big plans to expand further into the world of animation. It's taken a very long time for the company to warm up to the idea of movie adaptations, but fans could see a lot more in the future!

11 HOURS AGO