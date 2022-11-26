Our Lives: ‘Faces in My Fist’ play at Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport explores history of African American boxers

Read full article on original website
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
New HBO documentary highlights Fordham high school students
The film features students from the Fordham High School of the Arts in the Bronx, one of the three schools featured.
News 12
Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101
A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
Live Wire: Killers to return to Mohegan Sun
The Killers will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas-based four-piece features singer-keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band will take the stage March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50...
News 12
Soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired lounge to open in Westchester
There’s a new Soul Food and Puerto Rican lounge coming to Westchester County. K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary...
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
NBC Connecticut
Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed
A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation
'A slap in the face:' Family of Randy Cox say they're outraged with misdemeanor charges against officers
The family of Randy Cox, the Black man paralyzed in New Haven police custody this summer, expressed outrage on Tuesday after five officers were charged with misdemeanors.
Eyewitness News
Five officers charged following New Haven man’s paralysis
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lawmakers extend gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session. Connecticut unanimously passes bill to extend gas tax suspension, free bus fare program, hero pay funding, and will add funding to energy assistance programs.
FBI: 4 men ID'd, convicted in 2020 gang member Brooklyn shootings
A federal jury in Brooklyn has convicted four men who the Federal Bureau of Investigation says were connected to multiple shootings in November of 2020 in the borough.
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
Family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody calls charges against officers ‘slap in the face’
The family of Richard "Randy" Cox and their legal team expressed their disappointment following the arrests of five police officers involved in the incident that left Cox paralyzed.
trumbulltimes.com
Former Ganim aide expected to mount mayoral challenge to former boss
BRIDGEPORT — Former city administrative aide John Gomes is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor of the city on Thursday. Gomes told Hearst Connecticut Media in a telephone call Monday afternoon that he is going to “make a formal, historic announcement for Bridgeport,” but he declined to say at this time if it is a candidacy announcement.
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
