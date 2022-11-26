Read full article on original website
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
cw39.com
Woman shot in back in robbery attempt in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after she was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Monday night. Houston police say two men in a white sedan robbed two women at 10101 Centre Parkway near Sugar Branch Drive around 9:15 p.m. The suspects took cash from the...
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
Houston 19-year-old sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Houston man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Kennedy Watkins was arrested with two other Houston men in Tyler in connection to several catalytic converter thefts. The three were all 18-years-old at the time of their July […]
texasbreaking.com
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
Purse-snatcher dragged woman over 250 yards in robbery at League City Kroger, police say
The suspect reportedly knocked the woman loose from his car by striking her body into another vehicle. Officials said he is a person of interest in over a dozen purse snatchings.
Houston Chronicle
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
cw39.com
Man shot in hand in possible robbery in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot in his hands during a possible robbery Monday night in north Houston. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Golden Pass, near Veterans Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. The man was taken...
mocomotive.com
New court date set for Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs has had her court date reset to Dec. 8. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested on Aug. 31 in The Woodlands. Alsaid faces charges of animal cruelty and theft. A Montgomery County grand jury…
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
1051thebounce.com
Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Arrested: Report
Migos rapper Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month. The Houston Police Department has not publicly identified a suspect but according to HotNewHipHop, rapper Lil Cam 5th (born Joshua Cameron) has reportedly been arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon the night of Takeoff's murder. There is heavy speculation that this arrest is in connection to Takeoff’s investigation. However, the connection has not been officially drawn.
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
5 French bulldog puppies taken during Jersey Village home invasion, police say
A juvenile was in the apartment at the time and called 911 while in hiding. A video shows the suspects kicking in the door and taking the puppies.
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
'He was a great guy': Friends react to Thanksgiving shooting that killed 2 people in Spring Branch
As police offer the first look at a Thanksgiving quadruple shooting suspect, one of the man's alleged victims is being remembered.
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
