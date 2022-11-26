ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
1051thebounce.com

Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Arrested: Report

Migos rapper Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month. The Houston Police Department has not publicly identified a suspect but according to HotNewHipHop, rapper Lil Cam 5th (born Joshua Cameron) has reportedly been arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon the night of Takeoff's murder. There is heavy speculation that this arrest is in connection to Takeoff’s investigation. However, the connection has not been officially drawn.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy