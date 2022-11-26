Shane Beamer updates Josh Vann status after injury against Clemson

South Carolina senior receiver Josh Vann was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s 31-30 win over the rival Clemson Tigers.

Vann’s left leg bent awkwardly after going airborne to make a 34-yard reception on a Spencer Rattler pass.

“He’s OK,” head coach Shane Beamer said after the game. “Obviously it was a knee injury. Looked pretty bad. It’s not his ACL, so we’ll see.”

Vann needed help walking the sideline and was having trouble putting weight on his left leg after the catch. Dakereon Joyner, Antwane Wells Jr. and most of USC’s receivers came over to check on him. Clemson defender KJ Henry also tapped Vann on the helmet to wish him well.

He did not return to the game after being seen emerging from the injury tent with that left leg heavily iced. A brace was was then added before Vann was presented with crutches.

Vann had two catches for 56 yards Saturday. He entered the game eight on the team in receptions with 16 catches for 240 yards.

Vann led the team last year in receptions (43) and receiving yards (679), adding five scores.