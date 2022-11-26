ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Jerry Seinfeld Gives an Update on Jay Leno (Exclusive)

Jerry Seinfeld has been in showbiz for four decades!. “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jerry about his fellow friend and comedian Jay Leno, who was just released from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face and hands in a freak accident. Jerry noted that he recently talked...
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Jay Leno Reportedly Grazes Cop Car While Arriving at Comedy Club for Comeback Show

Late night comedy star Jay Leno had a bit of a rocky entrance back into the spotlight on Sunday, reportedly grazing a cop car with his Tesla as he rolled up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Leno was caught on video assessing the vehicles’ tires, before cops determined there was no damage done, brushing off the collision as “no big deal” while chatting up Leno and his wife. The comedian’s welcome return to the limelight comes two weeks after he was caught in a gas leak explosion while working underneath one of his vintage vehicles,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
CBS News

Comedian Jeff Dunham on new comedy special and cancel culture

First on “CBS Mornings,” comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham discusses his new comedy special “Jeff Dunham: Me the People.” In it, Dunham and his eccentric ensemble of characters take on topics like the current state of the nation, today's youth and cancel culture.
Popculture

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Can't Ignore the Awful Lip Syncing

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers couldn't help but notice the obvious lip-syncing during the 2022 performances. Almost all of the performers who appeared live during the holiday parade were not singing live, which is very typical for the annual event due to logistical reasons, but Twitter users watching the parade still didn't hesitate to point it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs

The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
Mashed

The Hell's Kitchen Contestant Who Isn't Impressed By 'Battle Of The Ages'

"Hell's Kitchen" contestants have many hurdles to leap. For one thing, they are on television, a reality that would make many people nervous. After all, Psychology Today reveals that 25% of people possess a fear of public speaking — let alone public cooking. The show's competitors must also cope with being completely shut off from the outside world. According to Delish, they must hand in their electronic devices to ensure that they can't talk to their family members or friends. Another reason why so many "Hell's Kitchen" contestants struggle is that they live in cramped dorms that house up to four people and function on five hours of sleep at most (via Fame 10).
SheKnows

Naomi Biden Continues to Wow Us With Gorgeous Rehearsal Dinner Looks – See Photos!

When photos of Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, during her wedding to now-husband Peter Neal went viral, we were in awe. The beautiful 28-year-old bride looked like American royalty in her Grace Kelly-inspired dress for her White House wedding. Most recently, Naomi continued to impress with her style and elegance with new pictures from her rehearsal dinner on Instagram. In the first picture at the Nov 18 event, Naomi is seen wearing a crisp white corseted top, elegant white pants and a billowing lace veil. In the next few pictures, she swapped the veil...
CNET

'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained

HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
Mashed

Elon Musk's Bedside Table Is Littered With Diet Coke Cans

Obviously, there isn't a link between drinking Coke and being rich. There is, however, a trend of rich people who favor coke as their favorite beverage. Per JN, the Netflix documentary "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" revealed that Microsoft owner Bill Gates enjoys three to four cans of Diet Coke each day. Warren Buffet is another notable person who drinks as many as five Cherry Cokes per day.
Mashed

