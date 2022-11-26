"Hell's Kitchen" contestants have many hurdles to leap. For one thing, they are on television, a reality that would make many people nervous. After all, Psychology Today reveals that 25% of people possess a fear of public speaking — let alone public cooking. The show's competitors must also cope with being completely shut off from the outside world. According to Delish, they must hand in their electronic devices to ensure that they can't talk to their family members or friends. Another reason why so many "Hell's Kitchen" contestants struggle is that they live in cramped dorms that house up to four people and function on five hours of sleep at most (via Fame 10).

