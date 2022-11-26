Read full article on original website
Jerry Seinfeld says 'subject matter' of Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' monologue 'calls for a conversation'
Jerry Seinfeld weighed in on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle's "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Chappelle, 49, sparked backlash over comments he made about the Jewish community during his opening routine, which critics slammed as "normalizing antisemitism." In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld, 68, was asked to share his...
Jerry Seinfeld Gives an Update on Jay Leno (Exclusive)
Jerry Seinfeld has been in showbiz for four decades!. “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jerry about his fellow friend and comedian Jay Leno, who was just released from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face and hands in a freak accident. Jerry noted that he recently talked...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
ABC Asked Jimmy Kimmel to Lighten Up Trump Jokes, But He Said No: “I Just Couldn’t Live With Myself”
Jimmy Kimmel practically attacks Donald Trump on every episode of his late night show, but the host says he was initially asked by ABC to tone down his trolling. When he predictably said no, the network backed down, giving Kimmel as much airtime to rip Trump as he pleased in the past six years.
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
Jay Leno Reportedly Grazes Cop Car While Arriving at Comedy Club for Comeback Show
Late night comedy star Jay Leno had a bit of a rocky entrance back into the spotlight on Sunday, reportedly grazing a cop car with his Tesla as he rolled up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Leno was caught on video assessing the vehicles’ tires, before cops determined there was no damage done, brushing off the collision as “no big deal” while chatting up Leno and his wife. The comedian’s welcome return to the limelight comes two weeks after he was caught in a gas leak explosion while working underneath one of his vintage vehicles,...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Reveals Thanksgiving Mishap Involving ‘Coconut Cream Pie Dripping Off the Wall’
On yesterday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa candidly talked about how she and her family had an amazing Thanksgiving holiday. However, there was one small food mishap that Ripa apparently tried to cover up—but things didn’t quite go as planned…. In a new...
Comedian Jeff Dunham on new comedy special and cancel culture
First on “CBS Mornings,” comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham discusses his new comedy special “Jeff Dunham: Me the People.” In it, Dunham and his eccentric ensemble of characters take on topics like the current state of the nation, today's youth and cancel culture.
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jay Leno returns to comedy club after burn accident, new photos show
Jay Leno made his return to the stage after suffering "serious burns" in a car fire over two weeks ago. He was photographed at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach.
Popculture
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Can't Ignore the Awful Lip Syncing
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers couldn't help but notice the obvious lip-syncing during the 2022 performances. Almost all of the performers who appeared live during the holiday parade were not singing live, which is very typical for the annual event due to logistical reasons, but Twitter users watching the parade still didn't hesitate to point it out.
Jay Leno Won't Take Painkillers After Accident, Tim Allen Reveals
The former late-night talk show host suffered third-degree burns on his face, hands and chest after a fire broke out in his garage.
EW.com
Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs
The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club Is a Favorite Among ‘Today’ Viewers! See Her Reading List
Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager loves to read! The Today host is always sharing her favorite books with viewers at home and encouraging others to immerse themselves in some of her most-loved stories. Her reading list is full of New York Times bestsellers and some out-of-the-box picks. Reading has...
The Hell's Kitchen Contestant Who Isn't Impressed By 'Battle Of The Ages'
"Hell's Kitchen" contestants have many hurdles to leap. For one thing, they are on television, a reality that would make many people nervous. After all, Psychology Today reveals that 25% of people possess a fear of public speaking — let alone public cooking. The show's competitors must also cope with being completely shut off from the outside world. According to Delish, they must hand in their electronic devices to ensure that they can't talk to their family members or friends. Another reason why so many "Hell's Kitchen" contestants struggle is that they live in cramped dorms that house up to four people and function on five hours of sleep at most (via Fame 10).
Naomi Biden Continues to Wow Us With Gorgeous Rehearsal Dinner Looks – See Photos!
When photos of Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, during her wedding to now-husband Peter Neal went viral, we were in awe. The beautiful 28-year-old bride looked like American royalty in her Grace Kelly-inspired dress for her White House wedding. Most recently, Naomi continued to impress with her style and elegance with new pictures from her rehearsal dinner on Instagram. In the first picture at the Nov 18 event, Naomi is seen wearing a crisp white corseted top, elegant white pants and a billowing lace veil. In the next few pictures, she swapped the veil...
CNET
'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained
HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
Elon Musk's Bedside Table Is Littered With Diet Coke Cans
Obviously, there isn't a link between drinking Coke and being rich. There is, however, a trend of rich people who favor coke as their favorite beverage. Per JN, the Netflix documentary "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" revealed that Microsoft owner Bill Gates enjoys three to four cans of Diet Coke each day. Warren Buffet is another notable person who drinks as many as five Cherry Cokes per day.
