FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Cohoes hosts tree lighting celebration
People in Cohoes got a head start, getting in the holiday spirit this weekend for the city’s tree lighting ceremony. Horse-drawn carriage rides took people through the downtown historic district. Boxes of sweet treats and presents were also handed out before a visit from Santa. There was also a...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: Lake George kicks off the holidays with song and light
Thousands flocked to Lake George Village Saturday evening filling Shepard Park, the sidewalks up and down Canada Street, Beach Road and the Lakefront Walkway for the Annual Lite up the Village celebration. The crowd size appeared to be the largest yet in the festival’s 25-year history, and the Village and Town of Lake George, in anticipation of a large turnout, had expanded the scope of the celebration to entertain the crowd.
WNYT
Ballston Spa Christmas tree farm donates trees to troops
Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa teamed up with other farms to donate Christmas trees to troops. This was part of the nationwide Trees for Troops program. Soldiers came to the farm on Monday to load nearly 100 trees on a truck. They will be delivered to military bases throughout the country for the Christmas season.
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
WNYT
Queensbury hosting festival of trees
Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
WNYT
Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville
Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
WNYT
Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots
And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
WNYT
North Adams hosts winter market
Dozens of local vendors are scheduled to set up at the North Adams’ winter market. Sunday is the last day of the 3-day event on Main Street. It’s grown over the years, so it’s being held in a bigger venue this year. Visual artists from food vendors...
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
WNYT
Upstate of business – Queensbury Hotel Igloos ready for use
Igloo season is officially underway at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Every year the hotel puts up igloos that surround the tables of its outdoor patio at park 26 restaurant. It allows people to eat outdoors and have a little fun – when the cold weather sets in.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Schenectady Fire of 1861
The City of Schenectady is no stranger to fires. Every school child learns of the destruction of the fledgling village in February 1690 at the hands of the French and their Native American allies. Many know the story of the Great Fire of 1819, which started in a currying shop (where the stretching and finishing of tanned leather was carried out) on Water Street, was spread by strong winds in a northeastern direction, and ultimately destroyed most of the buildings in city west of Church Street from Water Street to the Mohawk River.
Clifton Park water main break dries taps on Moe Road
Clifton Park Water Authority crews were working to repair a water main break on Moe Road Monday afternoon.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs pushes back discussion on bar closing times
A Saratoga Springs City Council proposal to change the closing time for bars has been pushed to the Dec. 6 agenda. The proposal comes after an officer-involved shooting last week on Broadway near the corner of Caroline Street. It would mandate all bars close at 2 a.m., instead of the current 4 a.m.
WNYT
Troy hosts weavers’ guild sale
You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk weavers’ guild- show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods – everything from rugs and blankets, to scarves. There are...
WNYT
Saratoga National Cemetery gearing up for December wreath-laying ceremony
The Saratoga National Cemetery is announcing their plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemetery will then host their National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon. Wreaths can be donated and sponsored for $15. Saratoga National Cemetery is hoping to get 15,000 wreaths sponsored for this year. There have been...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
WNYT
Troy frame shop closing after 55 years in business
After more than 50 years in operation, two business owners in Troy are calling it a career. Tom and Ray Clement are retiring. They run Clement Frame Shop and Art Gallery on Broadway in Troy. The duo originally started the business back in 1967 at a location on 2nd Street.
