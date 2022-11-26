ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Cohoes hosts tree lighting celebration

People in Cohoes got a head start, getting in the holiday spirit this weekend for the city’s tree lighting ceremony. Horse-drawn carriage rides took people through the downtown historic district. Boxes of sweet treats and presents were also handed out before a visit from Santa. There was also a...
COHOES, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: Lake George kicks off the holidays with song and light

Thousands flocked to Lake George Village Saturday evening filling Shepard Park, the sidewalks up and down Canada Street, Beach Road and the Lakefront Walkway for the Annual Lite up the Village celebration. The crowd size appeared to be the largest yet in the festival’s 25-year history, and the Village and Town of Lake George, in anticipation of a large turnout, had expanded the scope of the celebration to entertain the crowd.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa Christmas tree farm donates trees to troops

Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa teamed up with other farms to donate Christmas trees to troops. This was part of the nationwide Trees for Troops program. Soldiers came to the farm on Monday to load nearly 100 trees on a truck. They will be delivered to military bases throughout the country for the Christmas season.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Queensbury hosting festival of trees

Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville

Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots

And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

North Adams hosts winter market

Dozens of local vendors are scheduled to set up at the North Adams’ winter market. Sunday is the last day of the 3-day event on Main Street. It’s grown over the years, so it’s being held in a bigger venue this year. Visual artists from food vendors...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Schenectady Fire of 1861

The City of Schenectady is no stranger to fires. Every school child learns of the destruction of the fledgling village in February 1690 at the hands of the French and their Native American allies. Many know the story of the Great Fire of 1819, which started in a currying shop (where the stretching and finishing of tanned leather was carried out) on Water Street, was spread by strong winds in a northeastern direction, and ultimately destroyed most of the buildings in city west of Church Street from Water Street to the Mohawk River.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs pushes back discussion on bar closing times

A Saratoga Springs City Council proposal to change the closing time for bars has been pushed to the Dec. 6 agenda. The proposal comes after an officer-involved shooting last week on Broadway near the corner of Caroline Street. It would mandate all bars close at 2 a.m., instead of the current 4 a.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Troy hosts weavers’ guild sale

You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk weavers’ guild- show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods – everything from rugs and blankets, to scarves. There are...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga National Cemetery gearing up for December wreath-laying ceremony

The Saratoga National Cemetery is announcing their plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemetery will then host their National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon. Wreaths can be donated and sponsored for $15. Saratoga National Cemetery is hoping to get 15,000 wreaths sponsored for this year. There have been...
WNYT

Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims

A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Troy frame shop closing after 55 years in business

After more than 50 years in operation, two business owners in Troy are calling it a career. Tom and Ray Clement are retiring. They run Clement Frame Shop and Art Gallery on Broadway in Troy. The duo originally started the business back in 1967 at a location on 2nd Street.
TROY, NY

