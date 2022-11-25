Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Toy, coat drive in need of donations
United Way of Delaware and community partners have come together with other organizations for the second annual Winter Wonderland Community Resource Fairs/Holiday Coat & Toy Drives for kids and families, with a goal of 1,000 coats and 1,000 toys. Currently in Delaware, nearly 19% of children under age 18 are...
Holiday Stroll planned for December 3
Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas in charming Milford, DE at the annual Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 PM. Milford will close 2 blocks of Walnut Street & 1 block of Park Avenue so everyone can stroll to the shops, restaurants, bakeries, art galleries and library for seasonal treats, store sales, children’s activities, Christmas ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Breathe Flow Create workshop set Dec. 4
Breathe Flow Create, a transformative healing workshop, is set for 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at HeartWish Healing Center, 301 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The workshop comprises three key ingredients – breathwork, somatic practices and creativity. Facilitators are Tara Gush, founder of Soul Vikality Mind Body Breath...
delawarepublic.org
Renovations coming to Milford Riverwalk with added amenities
Renovations are coming to the Milford Riverwalk and the surrounding area. The 25-year-old Milford Riverwalk is a one-mile trail running from Goat Island to Maple Avenue. And it’s about to get some improvements in two phases. “One is going to be a playground with pickleball courts in the Memorial...
Cape Gazette
Restaurant will destroy jewel of a park
As a resident of Sussex County, I am appalled at the proposal to build a large restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park on the dunes fronting the ocean. The plan to lease the project to La Vida Hospitality seems to have taken shape largely behind closed doors, leading to DNREC agreeing to a 6,000-square-foot restaurant on a protected dune adjacent to the existing bathhouse. This is unacceptable.
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3
The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
Cape Gazette
Celebrate Every Season With a Home Built by K. Hovnanian
Last week we wrote about D.R. Horton in our series spotlighting various homebuilders who are shaping the communities featured on our website. In that post, sales Rep Ginger Yocus offered several good reasons to consider the lovely new homes being built at Headwater Cove near Lewes and Rehoboth. This week...
Cape Gazette
Join us for live music this week at Sydney’s - open Wednesday through Sunday
Food Specials & Drink Specials - $3 domestic drafts, $4 premium drafts, $5 rail drinks and house wines. Music, 20% off single entree for ladies, $5 rail drinks and house wine, and $6 Tito crushes. Ultimate Entertainment with DJ John Miller - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 1. Happy...
Cape Gazette
Join us for New Year’s Eve at Sydney’s
"Out with the old, in with the new" 2023 is all about you. Dress to impress with your semi formal wear. Join us in bringing in 2023 in style - dancing the night away to the smooth sounds of Comfort Zone. Enjoy dinner from 6-8pm, Music starts 8pm. Get your...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Cape administrator visits Rehoboth students as guest reader
Each Friday, Rehoboth Elementary School teacher Tina Windsor hosts a read-aloud guest for her fifth-grade class. Readers include parents, other teachers and community members. Cape Henlopen School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman visited the class Nov. 4, and chose to read the book, “Jake the Growling Dog,” by Samantha Shannon. The story follows Jake, a dog who is misunderstood by the other characters in the book because of his constant growling. He growls when he is happy and excited but is unintentionally scaring everyone away. At the conclusion of the book, the forest friends quickly realize they were wrong about Jake, and that he is really fun-loving and friendly despite his growl.
Cape Gazette
Gallery One to present Capture the Magic exhibit starting Nov. 30
Gallery One will present its December show, Capture the Magic, to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. This month at Gallery One, the artists are capturing the magic of the season, and for the first time, the theme was chosen by gallery patrons. Magic is defined...
Cape Gazette
WPS hosts addiction recovery art project representatives
Worcester Preparatory School recently hosted representatives from the Art League of Ocean City, Md., who presented Stigma Highlighted: Portraits of Recovery. The project uses artwork and personal stories to address how negativity can be directed toward individuals battling addiction. Sponsoring organizations are the Giving Spirit Foundation, Worcester County Health Department, Worcester Goes Purple, Talbot Goes Purple and the art league.
WBOC
The Future of an Ocean City Community May Sit in an Empty Parking Lot
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The site plan for a townhouse complex was recently approved by the Ocean City Planning Commission. It would be located between 143rd street and 144th street, where the now closed Sun and Surf Theatre is. The site would house 56-units surrounded by amenities. There would be...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation highlights teacher, student grants
Students and staff shared their personal stories of how grants received from the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation have broadened their experiences and helped shape their futures at the Friends of Cape members’ event Nov. 15 at Lewes Elementary. In welcoming attendees to the event and thanking them for their...
Cape Gazette
Submit names for Worlds AIDS Day remembrance by Nov. 30
A Worlds AIDS Day commemoration will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at CAMP Rehoboth, when participants will walk together in a group to attend a service of hope and remembrance at All Saints’ Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Names of those who have passed away from...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
Cape Gazette
Jacqueline M. Keyser, faithful church member
Jacqueline M. Keyser, 80, of Harbeson, formerly of Media, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Jackie was born in Ridley Park, Pa., Oct. 3, 1942, daughter of the late John Schneider and the late Elsie (Spanier) Schneider. Jackie enjoyed attending the Long Neck...
