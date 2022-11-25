Each Friday, Rehoboth Elementary School teacher Tina Windsor hosts a read-aloud guest for her fifth-grade class. Readers include parents, other teachers and community members. Cape Henlopen School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman visited the class Nov. 4, and chose to read the book, “Jake the Growling Dog,” by Samantha Shannon. The story follows Jake, a dog who is misunderstood by the other characters in the book because of his constant growling. He growls when he is happy and excited but is unintentionally scaring everyone away. At the conclusion of the book, the forest friends quickly realize they were wrong about Jake, and that he is really fun-loving and friendly despite his growl.

