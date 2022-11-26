ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

WNYT

Ringing of the bells kicks off holiday season

The city of Troy will be kicking off the holiday season this Thursday with an annual tradition. The ringing of the bells will take place at noon on the Riverfront Park staircase in Troy. The event marks the start of the annual holiday shopping season. The tradition stems from the...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa Christmas tree farm donates trees to troops

Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa teamed up with other farms to donate Christmas trees to troops. This was part of the nationwide Trees for Troops program. Soldiers came to the farm on Monday to load nearly 100 trees on a truck. They will be delivered to military bases throughout the country for the Christmas season.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Midway Fire Department hosts holiday shopping event

Another holiday event happening Sunday that you can take the kids to – shopping with Santa and his elves in Colonie. It’s happening at the midway fire department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department says this will be their biggest fundraiser to date. Everyone is...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Queensbury hosting festival of trees

Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots

And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
NISKAYUNA, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims

A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Queensbury Hotel igloos ready for use

Looking for a cool way to stay warm? Igloo season is officially underway at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Every year, the hotel puts up igloos that surround the tables of its outdoor patio at Park 26 Restaurant. It allows people to eat outdoors and have a little fun when the cold weather sets in.
GLENS FALLS, NY

