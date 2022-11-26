Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Albany announces schedule for Holiday Tree Lighting
The day will be filled with many fun activities including open skating and live performances.
Ringing of the bells kicks off holiday season
The city of Troy will be kicking off the holiday season this Thursday with an annual tradition. The ringing of the bells will take place at noon on the Riverfront Park staircase in Troy. The event marks the start of the annual holiday shopping season. The tradition stems from the...
Santa Claus coming to Hudson Falls on Friday
In case you haven't heard, Santa Claus is coming to town. Actually, he has a lot of towns to come to - and he's doing his best to not be late to a single one.
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
Ballston Spa Christmas tree farm donates trees to troops
Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa teamed up with other farms to donate Christmas trees to troops. This was part of the nationwide Trees for Troops program. Soldiers came to the farm on Monday to load nearly 100 trees on a truck. They will be delivered to military bases throughout the country for the Christmas season.
Celebrate the Magic of Christmas in Whitehall
Weekend festivities kick off with a Christmas parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Midway Fire Department hosts holiday shopping event
Another holiday event happening Sunday that you can take the kids to – shopping with Santa and his elves in Colonie. It’s happening at the midway fire department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department says this will be their biggest fundraiser to date. Everyone is...
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Queensbury hosting festival of trees
Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
Christmas market at Albany Rural Cemetery date
The Christmas Market at the Albany Rural Cemetery will return on Saturday and will run from noon to 4 p.m., taking place at the chapel, located at 3 Cemetery Ave. in Menands.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots
And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
PHOTOS: Submerged car rescued from Caroga Creek
A car was removed from Caroga Creek in the Town of Ephratah on Monday morning.
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
Clifton Park water main break dries taps on Moe Road
Clifton Park Water Authority crews were working to repair a water main break on Moe Road Monday afternoon.
Queensbury Hotel igloos ready for use
Looking for a cool way to stay warm? Igloo season is officially underway at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Every year, the hotel puts up igloos that surround the tables of its outdoor patio at Park 26 Restaurant. It allows people to eat outdoors and have a little fun when the cold weather sets in.
