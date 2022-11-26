NFL DFS: Week 12 Best Bets, High Leverage, and Safe Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

Our fantasy expert makes his NFL Week 12 daily fantasy (DFS) picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Thanksgiving week is often a stressful week for me. And this year is no different. So this will be a bit of an abridged version of the NFL Week 12 daily fantasy (DFS) picks.

For starters, no best bet this week. However, if you read my Thanksgiving best bet and DFS picks earlier this week, you should be way up. If you tailed my best bet recommendation, you should be up at least four units, if not more. My captain/MVP recommendations of T.J. Hockenson and Stefon Diggs also had very strong games, so hopefully, you cashed on those as well.

Week 12 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

And because of the holiday, this will be a less in-depth version of this article than usual. However, if you have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me on Twitter (while it's still around) and I will be happy to answer any questions.

Furthermore, to be honest, I don't really love this slate. If nothing else, between the three Thanksgiving games and the two prime-time games, right there that's 10 fewer teams to choose from.

However, such is life in the magic kingdom. But let's see if we can maybe make some magic.

Safe Quarterback Week 12 Pick

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (DK $6900, FD $8300)

Fantasy football's ninth-best QB this year at a reasonable price against the team with the worst record. I'll gladly take that.

High-Leverage Quarterback Week 12 Pick

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (DK $7000, FD $7900)

Interestingly, Arizona is one of the few teams Herbert has yet to face in his career. Herbert has definitely been a bit of a disappointment this year from a fantasy perspective. But Arizona is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year. I got a feeling that Herbert will enjoy his first time facing them.

Related: Week 12 Start/Sit Fantasy Advice for QB/TE/DST

Safe Running Back Week 12 Pick

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders (DK $6900, FD $8400)

I'm not worried about KWIII's last game. He hasn't played since Week 10 and should be well-rested. The Raiders won their last game, but still look pretty lifeless. We should expect the Seattle rookie to return to the form that saw him score seven TDs in five weeks.

High-Leverage Running Back Week 12 Pick

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons (DK $5100, FD $6100)

I know, I can't quit BRob, even though I probably should. But not this week. Atlanta has given up 20-plus PPR fantasy points to RBs each of the last five weeks. Wanna bet they make it six?

Related: Week 12 Start/Sit Fantasy Advice for RB/WR

Safe Wide Receiver Week 12 Pick

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (DK $6400, FD $6700)

Aiyuk is coming off his second two-TD game of the season last week. No Deebo for Jimmy G? No problem.

High-Leverage Wide Receiver Week 12 Pick

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens (DK $6500, FD $7700)

Kirk is a stud and coming off a bye. The Ravens D has tightened up since the Roquan Smith addition, but the fact remains they are currently the seventh-most generous team in allowing fantasy points to WRs. Others like Kirk more than I do this week and I am very nervous about this pick. But I'll have at least one GPP lineup with him in it.

Safe Tight End Week 12 Pick

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (DK $6500, FD $7300)

The Ravens' offense sputtered last week, but Andrews was the exception. He looked just fine, hauling in six of eight targets. We are getting him the cheapest he's been on DraftKings since Week 2. I'll gladly take the discount.

High-Leverage Tight End Week 12 Pick

Tre McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angles Chargers (DK $3100, FD $4800)

McBride was a highly touted draft prospect. The Chargers are not good against TEs. Don't be surprised this weekend when McBride shows why he was so highly touted.

Safe Defense/Special Teams (DST) Week 12 Pick

San Fransico 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (DK $4000, FD $4700)

They are the top-priced DST on DK for a reason, and third in this respect on FD. Don't overthink it.

High-Leverage Defense/Special Teams (DST) Week 12 Pick

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (DK $2800, FD $4900)

I would argue the Rams' Super Bowl victory was well worth it although this team is now headed in the wrong direction. But again, LA is headed in the wrong direction and the Chiefs make for a great leverage play.

— Written by Mark Strausberg, a member of the Athlon Network Contributor, who despite his youthful exuberance and good looks has been playing fantasy sports before Wildcats or Hoosiers even made it to VHS. Got a fantasy sports question or thought? Hit him up on Twitter @MarkStrausberg .